Yellow Cab Tavern's final night is this Saturday, October 31, with a mixed bill of bands and DJs

This Saturday, October 31, will be the last show at Dayton venue Yellow Cab Tavern, which is closing its door for good at the end of th month. The final night, curated by local promoters Max Lightcap and John Chamberlain, features a mixed bill of bands and DJs that will go from 5PM to 2AM.

The bill is almost entirely made up of locals with the exception of headliners Halloween from Philadelphia and Lil Kevo 303 from Boston. When Lightcap and Chamberlain realized their Halloween party was the final night for the venue, they carefully curated the lineup to reflect the city's vibrant music scene.

"Yellow Cab is such an important space and it was very important for me to put bands on there that represent Dayton and that had some kind of kinship to Yellow Cab to send it off with a good farewell." said Lightcap.

There aren't a whole lot of options in Dayton for DIY promoters looking to book their event, said Chamberlain, but Yellow Cab was a space that felt welcoming to everybody.

"It's kind of one of those places where everyone goes. It's like a melting pot for the music scene. Every genre, every band, art medium, anything that can happen has happened at Yellow Cab. Getting to do things at a place like that has really opened up a lot of doors for not just us, but everybody who has been there."

Pre-sale tickets for Yellow Cab's final show are sold out, but tickets will be available at the door. The night is expected to hit capacity, so watch out for the latest info on In Memoriam DYT's instagram story.