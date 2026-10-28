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Arts & Culture
Midday Music

Yellow Cab Tavern's final night is this Saturday, October 31, with a mixed bill of bands and DJs

By Evan Miller,
Barry Leonhard
Published October 28, 2026 at 5:32 PM EDT
In Memoriam DYT
/
Contributed

This Saturday, October 31, will be the last show at Dayton venue Yellow Cab Tavern, which is closing its door for good at the end of th month. The final night, curated by local promoters Max Lightcap and John Chamberlain, features a mixed bill of bands and DJs that will go from 5PM to 2AM.

The bill is almost entirely made up of locals with the exception of headliners Halloween from Philadelphia and Lil Kevo 303 from Boston. When Lightcap and Chamberlain realized their Halloween party was the final night for the venue, they carefully curated the lineup to reflect the city's vibrant music scene.

"Yellow Cab is such an important space and it was very important for me to put bands on there that represent Dayton and that had some kind of kinship to Yellow Cab to send it off with a good farewell." said Lightcap.

There aren't a whole lot of options in Dayton for DIY promoters looking to book their event, said Chamberlain, but Yellow Cab was a space that felt welcoming to everybody.

"It's kind of one of those places where everyone goes. It's like a melting pot for the music scene. Every genre, every band, art medium, anything that can happen has happened at Yellow Cab. Getting to do things at a place like that has really opened up a lot of doors for not just us, but everybody who has been there."

Pre-sale tickets for Yellow Cab's final show are sold out, but tickets will be available at the door. The night is expected to hit capacity, so watch out for the latest info on In Memoriam DYT's instagram story.

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Midday Music Music
Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a musician, curator, and radio person based in Yellow Springs. With roots studying percussion at Wright State University and cutting his radio teeth at WWSU, he is currently Assistant Music Director and host of Midday Music and The Outside at 91.3 WYSO and Novaphonic.FM. Outside of radio, you can find Evan regularly playing in several bands in the area, booking/curating shows including The Outside Presents experimental series in Yellow Springs, snooping around area record stores, and spoiling his cat Nova (Novaphonic's animal mascot!).
See stories by Evan Miller
Barry Leonhard
Born in 1998 and raised in Clark County, Ohio, Barry spent his childhood skateboarding and playing instruments. Around 2012 when dubstep and EDM hit a peak, he came upon electronic music and DJing for the first time. After years of progression and digging through the internet he came to learn the origin of it all: house and techno. Then amongst the corn fields of Ohio he encountered a thriving community of the Midwest rave scene. A journey through dancefloors and turntables has developed his keen ear for blistering techno and colorful, exciting dance music.
See stories by Barry Leonhard