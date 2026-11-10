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ReEntry Stories

Finding work after prison: Two women weigh whether to disclose their past to employers

By Heidi Arnold,
Courtney Alspaugh
Published November 10, 2026 at 6:00 AM EST
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photo of two women smiling
Will Davis
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WYSO
Susan Best, left, and Courtney Alspaugh

Finding a job after prison can mean more than submitting applications and sitting through interviews. It can also mean deciding when to tell a potential employer about your record and wondering whether that honesty will cost you an opportunity.

Community Voices producer Courtney Alspaugh knows that experience firsthand. In this episode of ReEntry Stories, she sits down with Susan Best to discuss navigating those conversations, the different approaches they’ve taken to disclosing their records and what it means when an employer is willing to see someone for who they are today, rather than for their past.

ReEntry Stories
Heidi Arnold
Heidi Arnold is a Professor of Communication with more than 30 years of experience in teaching. She has taught inside several of Ohio’s prisons and finds purpose in supporting people as they transition from incarceration back into their communities. Born in Southeast Ohio, Arnold’s roots are tied to her father’s bicycle shop and her grandparents’ garden and garage. Beyond her passion for writing, she enjoys ice cream, macro-photography, and the company of old people.
See stories by Heidi Arnold
Courtney Alspaugh
Courtney Alspaugh was born in Ohio and holds a certificate in plumbing. She takes pride in using her skills to serve others and is a caregiver for her elderly grandmother, an experience that has strengthened her commitment to compassion, responsibility and service.
See stories by Courtney Alspaugh