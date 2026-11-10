Finding work after prison: Two women weigh whether to disclose their past to employers

Finding a job after prison can mean more than submitting applications and sitting through interviews. It can also mean deciding when to tell a potential employer about your record and wondering whether that honesty will cost you an opportunity.

Community Voices producer Courtney Alspaugh knows that experience firsthand. In this episode of ReEntry Stories, she sits down with Susan Best to discuss navigating those conversations, the different approaches they’ve taken to disclosing their records and what it means when an employer is willing to see someone for who they are today, rather than for their past.