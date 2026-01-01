Courtney Alspaugh was born in Ohio and holds a certificate in plumbing. She takes pride in using her skills to serve others and is a caregiver for her elderly grandmother, an experience that has strengthened her commitment to compassion, responsibility and service.

Alspaugh advocates for people whose voices are often overlooked. In 2025, she testified as a proponent of Ohio House Bill 29, legislation addressing incarcerated women’s access to feminine hygiene products and showers. The experience deepened her commitment to advocacy and community service.

Alspaugh believes everyone deserves to be treated with dignity, respect and understanding.

Outside of work and advocacy, she enjoys spending time outdoors, appreciating nature and making memories with her dog.