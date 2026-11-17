Anna Litteral works at Liquid Manufacturing Solutions in Franklin, Ohio, where she operates a production line.

Her boss, Russ Logue, gave her an opportunity to start a new chapter after incarceration. But getting the job was only the beginning. For Litteral, rebuilding trust has been an important part of moving forward with her life.

This transcript has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Anna Litteral: What made you willing to hire someone like me who had been incarcerated?

Russ Logue: There are a few things for me. One is, as I reflect on my life, I've made mistakes, and you always remember the people who were there to help lift you up, encourage you and help you find your path. I've always felt that everybody deserves a chance. No matter what their past is, it's really not about their past; it's about going forward.

Litteral: Is there anything you wish I would have understood earlier?

Logue: I'm still learning about what it's like for somebody who's been incarcerated, but I wish you would have known and trusted me to help more than maybe what you did. But that's tough, right? That's really tough.

Litteral: Yeah, throughout my life, from childhood on, I've suffered from major trust issues. Anything that breathes is really hard for me to trust. History says it's not safe to, and then my pride gets in the way. I don't want to reach out and ask for help. By the time I do, it's kind of like I'm between a rock and a hard place or in protective custody in prison.

Logue: Is there anything you wish you would have understood about me earlier?

Litteral: Just that it would have been OK to come to you when I was having issues, that you were someone I could trust and confide in, and there would have been no judgment. I guess somewhere along the lines, as I worried about losing my job — and I still, like, you know, this mind of mine, I still worry, what if I mess up this position? — just that it's OK to trust you, that you're here for me and that you will support me in any way that you can. You've got my back.

My work history was almost nonexistent. The fact that you guys are trusting me to run this line is beyond me. You guys have that much confidence in my work skills, and I'm so grateful for this opportunity.

Logue: For me, it's an investment and a relationship because, as I've learned more about what people who have been incarcerated need, I've realized they need more than a job. They need encouragement and support, so it's a lot deeper than just employment.

Part of my responsibility is to try to help that person be as successful as possible and help them in ways that maybe wouldn't be traditional for an employer.

Litteral: This job has truly given me purpose.

I wake up every day that I come in, and I find fulfillment in going to this job. It gives me something to look forward to, and it helps build my independence. You know, I'm able to provide for myself and my kids, something I never really thought I would be capable of doing. And I'm happy that you came here, Russ.

Everything that you've done for me, you've been very supportive, and you're just so much more than an employer to me. Thank you.

Support for ReEntry Stories comes from Sinclair Community College and LION. The series is produced at the Eichelberger Center for Community Voices at WYSO.