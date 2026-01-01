Heidi ArnoldCommunity Voices Producer
Heidi Arnold is a Professor of Communication with more than 30 years of experience in teaching. She has taught inside several of Ohio’s prisons and finds purpose in supporting people as they transition from incarceration back into their communities. Born in Southeast Ohio, Arnold’s roots are tied to her father’s bicycle shop and her grandparents’ garden and garage. Beyond her passion for writing, she enjoys ice cream, macro-photography, and the company of old people.