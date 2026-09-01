Lillian Ali (she/her) is a newsroom intern for WYSO. She grew up in Centerville and graduated from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism in June 2026.

Ali has written about politics, government, science and entertainment for a variety of outlets. Her work has appeared in Smithsonian Magazine, Polygon, the Dayton Daily News, and the Riverside-Brookfield Landmark in Illinois.

At WYSO, Ali covers a wide range of general assignment topics for the news department.

Why trust us

WYSO's independent, nonprofit news team has decades of experience writing and reporting. Our first responsibility is to be a trusted source of news for the Miami Valley and Southwest Ohio. There is no connection between our funding and editorial decisions.

Our mission is to produce trustworthy journalism that is fact-based, researched, transparent, intellectually curious, pushes beyond the obvious answers, local, fair, and, when it’s called for, embraces the search for solutions. We believe an educated citizenry is essential to the functioning of our democracy.

