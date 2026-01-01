Tom Salvatierra joined WYSO as Staff Broadcast Engineer in February 2026 after several years in electronics consulting, engineering R&D, and academia. In a former life he was also the station engineer for WWSU-FM at Wright State University.

Tom brings a wealth of audio electronics knowledge and troubleshooting acumen to WYSO's new state-of-the-art facilities. Combined with a lifelong love of radio, he describes this career move back into broadcasting as "100% a no-brainer".

Beyond the studio walls of the Union Schoolhouse, Tom enjoys collecting and playing vintage keyboard instruments as well as just about any form of physical music media he can get his hands on.