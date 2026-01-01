Angie Peach was born in California, grew up in Ohio, went to college in Washington DC and Tennessee and started her fundraising career in Nebraska. With a fair amount of confidence, she can attest that the greater Dayton area is the best of the bunch.

Angie has been a fundraiser for over 25 years, with experience in higher education, K-12 education and hospital philanthropy. She is new to the world of public radio (professionally, at least) but has long-enjoyed WYSO and other public radio-affiliated programming. An early memory was listening to Prairie Home Companion with her family, but she currently loves This American Life, Fresh Air, Wait, Wait .. Don’t Tell Me and listening to Midday Music during lunch.

She loves that she can use her professional skills to support the work being done at WYSO.

In her downtime, Angie enjoys being bossed around by her dog, Peggy, watching hockey (she’s a Penguins fan), reading and sitting on her front porch watching the world go by.

Email: apeach@wyso.org