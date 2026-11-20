In this episode of WYSO Weekend:

Springfield superintendent recognized for work to raise attendance, improve education: Longtime Springfield City Schools Superintendent Bob Hill was recently named the 2027 Ohio Superintendent of the Year. In this interview with Jerry Kenney, Hill explains how the school has lowered its absenteeism rates, and had positive swings in other areas. Something that came out of a team effort from what he calls “The One Wildcat Family” of students, teachers, and administrators.

Heat is more likely to kill Ohioans than official stats show: An NPR investigation found that people in the U.S. are dying from heat much more often than official counts show. They worked with researchers for two years to assess nearly every county in the country. Between 2018 and 2025, they estimate at least 700 Ohioans’ deaths were heat related. But the official count is just 139. WYSO’s Lillian Ali explored what this looks like in Dayton.

WYSO Intern, Lillian Ali, takes newly-found skill set to the next assignment: Lillian Ali, who has been interning with us for several months and is heading out on a new adventure. We spoke to the budding journalist about her home life and where she’s headed after YSO.

American Solitaire: Dayton veteran talks about understanding those returning to civilian life: The Neon Movies in Dayton, last week, hosted a special screening of the independent film American Solitaire. It follows a wounded veteran as he struggles to find his footing and adjust to civilian life. After the screening, a panel of veterans’ advocates took part in a discussion about the challenges veterans face when returning home. In this episode of Veterans Voices, Marine Corps veteran Zack Silver talks with one of those local advocates about the film and the issues it raises.

Dayton art exhibit highlights cultures of immigrant artists: WYSO launched Youth Radio in 2014, giving high school students the opportunity to tell stories in their own words. Working with the Eichelberger Center for Community Voices, students produce original stories for broadcast on WYSO. It's a chance to hear our region through a younger generation's eyes. WYSO Youth Radio, Lee Wade has the story..

A fair chance at work helps one Ohio woman find purpose after prison: This season on ReEntry Stories, we're exploring fair-chance employment and what it takes to rebuild a life after incarceration. In this episode, a factory employee and her boss reflect on what they're learning from each other about the importance of trust. Host of ReEntry Stories, Courtney Alspaugh opens the conversation.

BirdNote: (Podcast only) BirdNote tells vivid, sound-rich stories about birds and the challenges they face. Their mission is to "inspire listeners to care about the natural world — and take steps to protect it. As listeners tune in to the lives of birds, their connection with nature deepens. They become champions for conservation and stewards of places important to birds and people."

