Longtime Springfield City Schools Superintendent Bob Hill was recently named the 2027 Ohio Superintendent of the Year.

In this interview with WYSO’s Jerry Kenney, Hill explains how the school has lowered its absenteeism rates, and had positive swings in other areas. Something that came out of a team effort from what he calls “The One Wildcat Family” of students, teachers, and administrators.

This transcript has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Hill: Springfield's a challenging place. It's one of the larger districts in the state. I think we're 29th or 30th out of 611. We serve about 7,000 students, 100%, considered 100% economically disadvantaged. All students are eligible for free breakfast and lunch through the community eligibility provision. I think a true measure of poverty for us, which is one of our biggest challenges, is we're Medicaid eligible. And so anywhere between, in my time here, 65 and 75% of our students have been Medicaid eligible, meaning that they're living anywhere around 200% below the poverty level. But with that said, I think that we have been able, over the years, to really focus on attendance, focus on Tier 1 instruction. Focus on high-quality materials, professional learning communities, and really help our principals and our staff look at student data and redirect instruction so that we're meeting students' needs. Springfield has been in the national spotlight in recent years with the influx of immigrants to the city. Our EL (English learner) population has exploded over the years, but we've just continued to do what's best for students and through the systems that I named earlier, been able to move instruction forward.

Kenney: You mentioned chronic absenteeism. You've shown some really good numbers in improvement. Quantify those if you can and tell us how you did it.

Hill: I believe that we improved chronic absenteeism by maybe 11 or 12 points, and really, it's been a three-year plan now, we have really launched an attendance campaign and, and this all stemmed, I think the decline in attendance, the chronic absence all stemmed from the pandemic, right? So we came back from the pandemic and the bottom kind of fell out for attendance across the state and nation. We knew it was a problem. We knew you had to be here to learn. So how are we going to change things?

We engaged in a full attendance campaign. We have attendance officers. We try to connect adults to the students to really understand their situation and why. They're not able to attend. You know, what barriers are there and how can we remove those barriers? And so we've really had an increase in overall attendance and that decrease in chronic absenteeism each year because of those disparate systems.

"My name might be on it, but it is a collection of what all 1,100 of our employees do on a daily basis. I don't like to take credit for things, I never have. It's truly the family here."

We're connected to the state of Ohio through the Stay in the Game program, which is an attendance program. We also participated in a national cohort through Digital Promise League of Innovative Schools. To really brainstorm ideas from across the state, across the nation that helped pinpoint those barriers that our kids face and try to get them out of the way.

Kenney: It looks like you're really leveraging your resources because your numbers are up in other areas as well. You've got great showing on the report card this year for the district. Graduation rates and college workforce, military readiness are all up.

Hill: Yeah, those are some of our pride points. I mean, we truly believe that by taking student voice and using that student voice to change the system, to change to culture, we are a Leader in Me district, which is a program that really teaches that everyone is a leader. And this goes from adults to kids. And if we can leverage everybody's genius, you know, everybody has some kind of genius, if we could leverage that across our students, across our adults, we're gonna see gains. And we've become really proficient, I think, at identifying the root causes of barriers and then looking at the data and adjusting the data on a weekly basis to meet the needs of all students, and I really give our teachers props and kudos for that because that's not easy, we have a challenging population and they being the teaching staff are really embracing the system and how it helps students.

Kenney: And I'm sure you're also gonna share credit for the distinction of receiving the 2027 Ohio Superintendent of the Year awarded by the Buckeye Association of School Administrators. That's got to be a nice wave to ride for a while.

Hill: It is, but you know — and I said this when I talked to our local newspaper — my name might be on it, but it is a collection of what all 1,100 of our employees do on a daily basis. I don't like to take credit for things, I never have. It's truly the family here. We call ourselves the One Wildcat Family and I believe that with my whole heart. And without that family belief and that culture that we're trying to create here, the numbers wouldn't increase. They wouldn't increase year after year and none of this would be possible. So I'm just super proud of everybody here and what we've accomplished.

Kenney: Chief Executive Officer and Superintendent of Springfield City School District, Bob Hill. Thanks for your time and really, congratulations.

Hill: Thanks, I appreciate it.

