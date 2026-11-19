The annual Feast of Giving will be back at the Dayton Convention Center this year, serving thousands of meals at the annual free event.

It will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, this time featuring the national nonprofit focused on strengthening military and veteran families, Blue Star Families.

"We're here for our military and veteran families, but we also want our community to learn how they can do their part," said Geri Maples, program director for Blue Star Families' Dayton and Southwestern Ohio chapter. "Whether that's through volunteerism or some other way that they can support us and our military and veteran families here in the community is really important."

2025 Feast of Giving by the numbers

- 400 volunteers contributed, with over 1,000 offering to help

- 2,000 free blankets as well as coats, hats, and gloves distributed

- 5,000 lbs. of turkey from Cooper Farms

- 6,000 Killer Brownies Source: Feast of Giving

Nearly one in four active-duty service members are food insecure, and with over 10,000 households in its Ohio chapter, Blue Star Families is focusing on how to better serve them.

That includes research and surveys that bring relevant data into the conversation, which the nonprofit uses to inform its work.

"It provides us with the opportunity to have a lens into what our military and veterans families are experiencing in real time," Maples said. "And it's a tool for them because they're able to express really what's going on in their lives without worry."

The teams at Blue Star Families and Feast of Giving plan to deepen this mission by addressing food insecurity as a whole at Dayton’s largest and most popular free Thanksgiving meal event.

"It started in 1969, there was a pause in 2019 because of the pandemic, also because the convention center was being renovated and it's the only room large enough for the event," said Steve Paris, director of the Feast of Giving. "We actually brought it back last year after five years — we had a wonderful response from the community."

After such a successful return event in Dayton, Paris said they knew they had to keep this tradition going. This year, over 300 volunteers were selected to help put on the event.

"What it told us is there really was a demand, and the demand was from all over the community," Paris said. "It was certainly the food insecure population but many people from around the community came out came out as well."

Attendees will be served turkey from Cooper Farms, stuffing and other traditional Thanksgiving dishes, alongside desserts like apple pie, cherry pie, pumpkin pie, and Killer Brownies.

Maples said partnering for this event was an easy decision after participating at last year's feast. She said she hopes being involved will help break down stigmas and bring resources directly to families in need.

“There's a lot of veterans out there," she said. "Ohio is the sixth or seventh highest populated state for veterans in the country. So we know that there's more out there to get.”

Paris said they will also hand out hats, gloves and cold weather essentials. Visitors can also expect live music from local musicians and planned appearances by Santa and the University of Dayton men's basketball team.

Last year, about 3,500 people attended Feast of Giving and this year, Paris said 5,000 visitors are expected.

“We're preparing 7,000 servings of turkey, but we'll have more than that," he said. "And the great thing about the feast is whatever doesn't get used will actually go to our partners.”

There are three dozen community partners this year including Miami Valley Meals, SICSA and CareSource.

Paris said while they spend the entire year planning for this one meal, it's the community response and engagement that make it truly special.

"It's one day, it's one event, it's one meal and we're not solving hunger on that one day but it's a holiday that's centered around the table," he said. "So getting that right and making sure everyone has a place at that table in our community is really important to us."