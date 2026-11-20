A Ross County teenager under the age of 18 has died from the flu, marking Ohio’s first pediatric flu-related death during the 2026-2027 season.

“Our hearts go out to the family on this tragic loss,” said Ohio Department of Health Director Bruce Vanderhoff. “This serves as a painful reminder that influenza can be a serious health threat, and we urge parents to protect their children by getting a flu vaccine, which could prevent serious illness.”

The state typically sees between one and seven flu-associated pediatric deaths each season with hospitalization rates increasing towards the end of the year.

While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported Ohio’s flu rate activity as low so far, rates typically increase at the end of the year.

Ohio’s 2025-2026 respiratory virus season saw a significant increase in flu hospitalizations in December with a spike in January and mid-February before declining again.

The CDC said they still recommend the flu vaccine for all children six months and older and other high risk individuals including those ages 65 and older. Those with chronic illnesses or immunocompromised individuals are also encouraged to get a flu vaccine.

“We are entering the holiday season, when many of us gather indoors in large groups and are more vulnerable to respiratory illnesses such as the flu,” Dr. Vanderhoff said. “Getting vaccinated as soon as possible can offer you protection.”

Vaccines do not completely prevent contracting the flu but can reduce extreme symptoms that lead to severe illness and hospitalization.

Other steps that Ohioans can take to stay healthy and prevent the spread of illness are practicing good hygiene by washing hands, disinfecting surfaces, and opening windows when weather permits. Community members are also encouraged to cover their coughs or sneezes and avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth to keep germs out of your body.

If someone is sick, they are encouraged to stay home until their fever has been gone for 24 hours. If you become sick, the CDC recommends reaching out to a doctor early for antiviral medication such as Tamiflu.

Free online tools to help citizens find local providers for flu, COVID-19, and RSV vaccines can be found at vaccineinformation.org.