Putting a meal on the table has been difficult for many Ohioans this year, and Thanksgiving is no different.

Every holiday meal staple has risen in cost over the past year, a report from the Century Foundation found. Frozen turkeys are expected to cost 26% more while macaroni and cheese has seen a drastic increase of 40.2% this year. Even green beans are up 36.7% with pie crusts increasing by 6%.

Overall, the cost of a typical Thanksgiving dinner has increased by 11% which is roughly three times the overall rate of inflation for the U.S.

Kyle Moore, chief economist with the Century Foundation, a progressive think tank, said the closure of the Straight of Hormuz and other root causes of inflation are pushing up the price of oil, gas and fertilizer.

"And so when those prices increase, it increases the price of the final good that makes it to the shelf," he said.

While shopping local can save money in some areas, Moore said prices are increasing across the board due to these raised input costs.

Some ways to adapt to these rising costs include having smaller gatherings or portion sizes as well as offering potluck style gatherings to relieve the burden that one family may feel this year.

Moore said citizens can also make an impact on the policy level through advocacy and the power of their vote.

Outside of policy changes, local food banks and organizations are addressing hunger through charity and free meals across the state.

That includes multiple Dayton-area churches, nonprofits and restaurants.

If you'd like to add group or distribution to the list please email Shay Frank at sfrank@wyso.org.

Miami Valley Meals:

Miami Valley Meals will host its annual Turkey Takeaway meals at two locations on Wednesday, Nov. 26.

The meals are free and for anyone in need on a first-come, first-served basis at the drive-thru style distribution. There will be single-serving and multi-serving half-pan meals available. All meals will be frozen and will need to be reheated in an oven.

The locations include:



Trotwood-Madison High School

4440 N Union Rd, Trotwood, OH 45426

9:00 to 11:00 a.m.



4440 N Union Rd, Trotwood, OH 45426 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. Fairborn Phoenix Theater

34 S Broad St, Fairborn, OH 45324

Noon to 2:00 p.m.

Dayton Unit NAACP:

The Dayton Branch NAACP is partnering with Korger, Miami Valley Environmental Services and Fuyao for its 6th annual Thanksgiving Turkey Distribution.

ID is required and will be strictly enforced.

It starts at 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20 at 915 Salem Ave., Dayton, OH 45406.

Miracle Center on Holt Street Recovery Center: The Miracle Center will host its annual turkey giveaway at the addiction treatment center in Dayton. There are a limited number of turkeys so the center requests that attendees call ahead at (937)22-7420 to register.

It's at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21 at 420 Holt St., Dayton, OH 45402

House of Bead:

House of Bread will host its holiday food drive on Sunday, Nov. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Accepted donations can include a whole turkey, ham or beef roast as well as shelf stable items. These will contribute to the pantry's meal services.

The facility is open 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every day at 9 Orth Ave., Dayton, OH 45402





Amar India and Jeet India:

Three Indian lunch buffets are also offering free meals through a partnership with The Foodbank Inc. Visitors can enjoy a free vegetarian or chicken meal with the choice to give back to the community through a donation to The Foodbank Inc.

This is the third year these restaurants have offered fre Thanksgiving brunch and donated proceeds to the local foodbank. Efforts from last year's meal distribution raised $15,229 for the Foodbank Inc.

Buffets are open from 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 26 at three locations including Amar India at 2751 Miamisburg Centerville Rd., Centerville, OH 45459, Amar India at 7070 Miller Ln., Dayton, OH 45414 and Jeet India at 2750 North Fairfield Rd., Beavercreek, OH 45431.

City Light Church:

City Light Church and Underground Kings MC are offering its 4th annual Turkey Giveaway at Buckeye Harley Davidson. Donations are still being accepted at the distribution location as well as at City Light Church or through any Underground Kinds MC member.

It's at noon on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 7220 N Dixie Dr., Dayton, OH 45414

ElSombrero Mexican Restaurant:

The ElSombrero Mexican Restaurant in Troy is once again offering a free, community thanksgiving day dinner. The restaurant is providing a traditional turkey dinner with no drinks through its drive-thru.

It's from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 26 at 1700 N Co. Rd., Troy, OH 45373.

Jeanette's House of Hope:

Jeanette's House of Hope is offering a free thanksgiving dinner with delivery options for patrons ages 65 and older within delivery limits. The meals are offered on a first-come, first-serve basis. Pre-order is required for delivery options, more information is available at (937)203-0731.

It's from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 26 at 900 Cincinnati St., Dayton, OH 45417.

Evangel Church of God:

Evangel Church of God is also offering a free thanksgiving dinner and will be accepting donations leading up to the event. Whatever is not used for the meal will be donated to local facilities and uncooked items will go to the church's food pantry.

It's from Noon to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 26 at 132 N. Smithville Rd., Dayton, Oh 45403

The Fudge Foundation:

The Fudge Foundation is offering two Thanksgiving events this year including a turkey and meal giveaway.

The first event on Saturday, Nov. 21 will offer full turkeys until they are gone, or from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Fudge Foundation Community Center, 1670 Weaver St., Dayton, OH 45417.

It's second event will fall on Thanksgiving, offering meals to families and individuals in need from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 26 at the Fudge Foundation Community Center, 1670 Weaver St., Dayton, OH 45417.

The Feast of Giving:

Dayton's annual, free Thanksgiving meal is once again taking place at the Dayton Convention Center, offering full holiday meals to thousands of visitors on Thursday, Nov. 26.

Meals will be offered between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at 22 E. Fifth St., Dayton, OH 45402.

The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority will also be offering systemwide rides for free on Thanksgiving Day to help get residents to and from their holiday gatherings.

That includes the Feast of Giving, which RTA is a community partner for.

More information about routes and trip-planning through RTA can be found at www.iriderta.org.

