After returning home, many service members struggle to adjust to civilian life.

The film "American Solitaire" explores some of those challenges. The Dayton VA will be represented at a local screening of the film 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18 at The Neon in Dayton. A panel discussion will follow the screening.

Marine Corps veteran and Veterans' Voices host Zack Sliver spoke with Joseph Nordstrom, a Marine Corps veteran, social worker and project manager at the Dayton VA, about how the film reflects the experiences of veterans transitioning to civilian life.

This interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Joseph Nordstrom: The movie "American Solitaire" features one main character who served in the Army and is coming back to civilian life. It follows his journey of trying to recreate family and friend connections and connecting with another soldier who is still in, and how the pair are navigating similar situations quite differently.

We're going to be posting an information table about suicide prevention awareness, veteran crisis line information and materials that people can grab for free. You might not need them, but you can give them to somebody else. Then we're going to watch the movie. At the end of it, there's going to be a panel discussion.

Zack Sliver: What do you think civilians often misunderstand about what the transition is really like?

I think most civilians don't know what military life is like, let alone what combat life is like. Joseph Nordstrom

Nordstrom: I think most civilians don't know what military life is like, let alone what combat life is like. Our society is very soft. Many people might not like to hear that, but our society is incredibly soft. It's incredibly gentle. You can upset people by using the wrong word. You can get charged for getting into fistfights; you can get in trouble at school; it could jeopardize your potential to go to college. All of these things are part of the culture that we're coming from. Then we put people into the armed services, and they're learning different continuations of deadly force and how to use their hands and minds to execute somebody else's orders.

In our society, people don't live like that. There's a lot of individuality in our world that just doesn't parallel the military world. They get trained, they get deployed, and they do things they were taught to do in defense of themselves, the mission and somebody else on their team. Then they have to come home to the same society they left, where people don't make allowances for things. It's very me, me, me, me. That kind of team camaraderie for your brothers and sisters in uniform just doesn't compute for a lot of the American population.

Sliver: What did you do in the Marine Corps?

Nordstrom: A lot of different things, actually. I was able to serve in the Marine Corps for 20 years. I typically don't share what I did because one of the things I found when I first got into the VA is that a lot of guys and gals measure you and compare themselves to you.

One of the things I think I've excelled at is sharing just enough to let someone know that I understand where they're coming from. I might not understand all the intricacies, but this is the lens through which I'm understanding it. I generally don't share my stories in an effort to impress somebody, if that makes sense.

When I was an intern, I had two preceptors, and they were really good about teaching the difference between "bless" and "impress." If your comments are meant to bless the person you're providing therapy to, say it. If your comments are meant to impress the person, don't say it.

Sliver: As a veteran, as a Marine Corps veteran who suffers from mental health issues, Marine to Marine, I really appreciate what you're doing.

Nordstrom: Semper Fi, brother.

Sliver: Semper Fi.

Veterans' Voices is presented by Wright-Patt Credit Union. Additional support comes from the Montgomery County Veterans Service Commission. Veterans' Voices is produced at WYSO's Eichelberger Center for Community Voices.