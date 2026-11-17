Centerville High School students observed the anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall by learning from a survivor who had been imprisoned by the East German secret police.

A Nov. 9 presentation at the school commemorated the 37th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, which divided communist East Berlin and capitalist West Berlin from 1961 to 1989.

William Kuhrt, who was born in Hamburg, grew up in both Germany and the United States and returned to Germany for university. In 1987, Kuhrt was detained and imprisoned by the East German secret police, also known as the Stasi.

Kuhrt sometimes had to travel from West Germany, where he studied at the University of Hamburg, to East Germany for school.

He described the process of crossing the border by train.

"You would look out the windows and you could see all the East German guard towers, you could see soldiers patrolling," Kuhrt said. "Another thing you saw was, about every 15 feet, concrete pillars on both sides of the tracks and holes all up and down. Because these pillars had machine guns."

On one of his trips, Kuhrt met an East German youth named Daniel. He and Daniel became friends and would exchange letters. Eventually, Kuhrt started trying to help Daniel and his family leave East Germany.

Kuhrt said that Daniel's father had requested West German currency. So, while back in Hamburg, Kuhrt hid Western money in the aluminum frame of his backpack. He boarded a train, intending on bringing the money to Daniel's family.

"I look out the window, and I see this whole group of soldiers. I didn't recognize their uniforms, and I was very worried," Kuhrt said.

As it turns out, Kuhrt had boarded a train to Bucharest, Romania, and was ordered off the train by Romanian soldiers. The soldiers searched his backpack, found his money, and turned Kuhrt over to two plainclothes Stasi officers.

The Stasi officers brought Kuhrt to a prison called Hohenschönhausen, in Berlin. Kuhrt shared drawings he had created in therapy sessions of the prison and its conditions, describing beatings, isolation, and strict, spirit-breaking conditions. Every aspect of Kuhrt's life was controlled, down to how he slept.

"You have to be on your back, your hands have to be exposed, and they would check regularly to see if you're in this position," Kuhrt said. "Even today, now, when I sleep, I sleep like this."

Kuhrt compared his experience to depictions of American prisons in films.

"The place is silent. The inmates know, if you make noise, you're in trouble. So you stay in your cell and you're quiet," Kuhrt said.

Kuhrt would be incarcerated for two years. He was released, to his surprise, in August 1989. Officers covered his head with a hood, took him to West Berlin, and drove off. They left him with his passport and an apple.

Two months later, the Berlin Wall fell. Kurht told students about the shock he felt over the news.

"I could not process any of it," Kuhrt said.

In 1990, Kuhrt was able to celebrate the first day of unity in Germany.

Over 30 years later, Kuhrt connected with Centerville High School German teacher Kristina Wassmann. Wassmann asked Kuhrt if he would be willing to speak with her own students.

"History repeats itself if people forget, and I think this is such an integral part of Germany's history," Wassmann said.

While speaking with students, Kuhrt noted that his experiences in Hohenschönhausen are hard to relive.

"Somebody will ask a question, and it will trigger a really strong memory that I have, and then I just need that time to process," Kuhrt said.

But Kuhrt said it was nonetheless important to share his story with students.

"It's important for the students to know the history of what happened when the two countries transitioned," Kuhrt said. "It's also important for them to understand that we have situations where people's freedoms are not necessarily guaranteed."