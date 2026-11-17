Kyle Wilson is just half of WYSO’s business support team.

Working with Sara Nilsson, together they travel the Miami Valley, speaking with business and community leaders. In this interview with WYSO Weekend Host Jerry Kenney, Wilson said it’s all about forging relationships.

This has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Wilson: So I'm really out in the Dayton community meeting with business leaders, community leaders, and really just starting a conversation. And that's where it starts, is a conversation to see what their mission is, what they're trying to accomplish, and see how WYSO can really help them get in front of our people and our listeners.

Kenney: Looking for what they value as a part of the Miami Valley community and kind of matching that up with our values and what we do here.

Wilson: Exactly. Yeah, and whether that be through an underwriting campaign or a sponsorship for an event, we just find a way to make it make sense and to match up, but yes, we align very well together typically.

Kenney: Whether it's local businesses, agencies, organizations, clearly there's a lot of support for what we do here. What do you hear from people that you approach and talk to every day?

Wilson: It's really about the connection. And it's not typical that a business leader and a WYSO listener will cross paths and I am the bridge to that gap, so it's just a way to get a different message in front of our audience.

Kenney: These staff interviews that we do are also to allow our listeners to become familiar with who is working behind the scenes to make great public radio happen. And you're certainly doing your part in that. Tell me a little bit about yourself. Are you a Dayton native?

Wilson: Yes, born and raised in Kettering, Ohio, and only moved away to Cincinnati for school for six short years. And now I am raising three boys in Kettering with my beautiful wife, Katie.

Kenney: Three kids, I'm sure you're very busy these days.

Wilson: Yes, we stay outdoors and all my boys are very athletically gifted. I will shout them out that way. I coach baseball, I coach soccer, and now I'm coaching wrestling. So we stay active. There's never a dull moment. But in my downtime, live music is where you'll find me. If there's a happening show in Dayton, chances are, you'll see me there. And then whenever I get to travel with my wife, I can go to places we've never been.

Kenney: As far as athletics, did the apples fall near or far from the tree? What was your experiences growing up?

Wilson: I was involved with it all. Very active in soccer and baseball, basketball, any sport really.

Wilson family / Contributed

Kenney: You mentioned travel and whenever you get the chance you like to do that. What are some of your favorite places that you've been?

Wilson: Well, my wife and I just got back last week from New Orleans. It's one of my favorite cities to visit. We went down there to see Sturgill Simpson in concert. Whenever he goes on tour, we pick a different city to go to so it was a lot of fun for four days, but it felt like a month.

Kenney: That's great. Any other places?

Wilson: So Maine, Acadia National Park is my other spot. We try to go to a national park and take our kids there whenever we can, whether it be a summer vacation or a spring break, we want them to see the nation that way. So, and that's how I was raised too, so Glacier National Park is another one.

Kenney: You mentioned that you like to listen to live music. You're out in the music scene. Do you play any instruments?

Wilson: I dabble. My mom is a great artist. She has a beautiful voice. She plays the guitar, I play piano. I mess around with the drums, I got my boys a drum set for the basement, and I taught myself a little bit of guitar, so I dabble, not good at any of them, but I really, I really love it.

Kenney: Well, that's pretty fun though. Are any of your children picking that skill up?

Wilson: My oldest, my 14-year-old is all music. He is starting to glide away from the sports and just focusing on music, whether it be a concert, he wants to manage a band, not be in a band. And I love it. I support it. It's another angle that I never thought of when I was growing up.

Kenney: Yeah, I wonder how you would steer him in that direction at such a young age.

Wilson: I don't know, he's just very smart. We just had his parent teacher conference, and I'd never had one like it, so he's on the right path and whatever he does he's gonna.

Kenney: Yeah, I guess business management is where you would start with that. Oh, yes. Anything else that you want to tell us about life here in the Dayton area and/or your job?

Wilson: I am just so happy to be part of the WYSO family. I was raised listening. My mom used to have it on in our kitchen all the time growing up and when I got this job, she, I think that was the proudest moment she's had for me was just, you know, it brings it back home and I've done a lot in sales, but this is, this is the best. And it's not sales; it's building something together.

Kenney: What were her favorites? Like the news, music, like everything?

Wilson: Music, yes. She heard an Old Crow Medicine Show song when I was, I think, 13. And she showed us the music video to Wagon Wheel. And then we started following Old Crow Medicine Show around. That's where we go for family trips to see them live in concert.

Kenney: Yeah, and you would have been in contact with WYSO through some of those events as well.

Wilson: Yes. I don't know if we got tickets through WYSO, but that's how we heard of them.

Kenney: Well, that's great. Some of us weren't so lucky to have parents that listened to public radio growing up, but there are several people here who were forced to listen in the back seats of their cars. And I shouldn't say forced, they just, they naturally took to it as well.

Wilson: Yes, yeah, I am so lucky. I didn't have parents that were very strict either. So it allowed the freedom to enjoy what we wanted and really expand our minds.

Kenney: Great. Are you raising public radio listeners as well?

Wilson: You know it. Yeah, public radio nerds, yes.

