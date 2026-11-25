Quilts of Valor is a national nonprofit organization that presents handmade quilts to military members and veterans in recognition of their service. Volunteers donate their time, materials and sewing skills to create each quilt. Sherry Gorby of the Miami Valley Quilter Guild is one of those volunteers, generously sharing her time and talent to support the organization’s mission.

This interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Sherry Gorby: I have been a member of the Miami Valley Quilters Guild for many, many years. Probably close to 13 years ago, we always had a block drive. That's many people making various star blocks that would go into quilts made with, obviously, red, white and blue, maybe some gold, and create quilts.

During that process, our youngest daughter was in the Army, and that's when I really found out more about the Quilts of Valor program and realized my daughter needed to have one of these. And so that very first quilt that I made ended up going to her. So she was the first recipient from me, and it just went on from there.

My husband spent 24 years in the Air Force. And of course, he got one. My brother was in the Army. He got one, then his father, my father-in-law, also got one because he was also in the Army. So I've been kind of surrounded by the military for a good number of years.

Zack Sliver: For people who have never heard of Quilts of Valor, can you explain what it's all about?

Gorby: Well, Quilts of Valor quilts are awarded to active-duty military members and veterans alike. They are people who've been nominated through the foundation. And all these quilts are made by volunteers. The fabric is donated, sometimes the batting is, but sometimes we do have to make purchases as well. Most of it is volunteer work, and we enjoy it.

Sliver: When you're making a quilt and know it's going to a veteran, what's going through your mind?

Gorby: It's always been an honor to make these quilts. It's close to my heart, obviously, because I've been surrounded by the military. I'm proud to make them, and I just look forward to the next one to make. I'm in the process of making one now.

I love quilt sewing, and I love quilting. I do once in a while make something for myself or a friend, but a lot of it is Quilts of Valor. This is one of the favorite ones that I have recently been involved with. And they're pretty good-sized. This particular quilt is probably 65 by 70-some inches. They can't be too small, and they can't be too large, so we choose patterns accordingly.

Sliver: From start to finish, how long does one of these pieces take?

Gorby: Oh, gosh, it's hard to say. It depends. Somebody could put a top together in a week, but it might take somebody else a month.

Anybody can get on the website. It's QOVF.org, and you can nominate a friend, a relative, anyone who is serving or has served. What the foundation does when they get the form filled out is find the closest group to where that person lives to make the quilt and set up a time to present it to them in their home.

They can have any friends, neighbors or family over to witness this, or it can just be the person getting the quilt. It doesn't matter. On the other hand, we have groups where it is at senior centers and libraries, VFWs, those kinds of places.

It's a great thing to be part of. It really, really is. I love it.

Veterans' Voices is presented by Wright-Patt Credit Union. Additional support comes from the Montgomery County Veterans Service Commission. Veterans' Voices is produced at WYSO's Eichelberger Center for Community Voices.