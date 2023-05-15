-
The second annual Sonic Springs concert highlighted southwest Ohio artists including Cincinnati duo Lung, Yellow Springs' Speaking Suns, and Dayton own Heather Redman and the Reputation and DJ Fatty Lumpkin.
The 2023 Dayton Battle of the Bands culminated on March 11 at the Brightside with Crabswithoutlegs emerging as the winner.
Academy award winning documentarian and longtime Yellow Springs resident Julia Reichert died December 1. She was 76.
After a two year hiatus, Dayton Music Fest returned, October 21 and 22, 2022. WYSO Music photographer Ruthie Herman captured day one of the festival.
Look back on the beloved artists that supported WYSO this weekend at Sonic Springs.