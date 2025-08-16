© 2025 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Photos: Kettering celebrates art and music at the 2025 Art on the Commons

WYSO | By Ruthie Herman,
Juliet Fromholt
Published August 16, 2025 at 12:09 PM EDT
KNOTTS performs at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 10, 2025.
1 of 70  — Art_on_the_Commons-52.jpg
KNOTTS performs at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 10, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 10, 2025.
2 of 70  — Art_on_the_Commons-1.jpg
Attendees at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 10, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 10, 2025.
3 of 70  — Art_on_the_Commons-2.jpg
Attendees at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 10, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Midwestern Mrs performs at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 10, 2025.
4 of 70  — Art_on_the_Commons-6.jpg
Midwestern Mrs performs at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 10, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Midwestern Mrs performs at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 10, 2025.
5 of 70  — Art_on_the_Commons-3.jpg
Midwestern Mrs performs at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 10, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Midwestern Mrs performs at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 10, 2025.
6 of 70  — Art_on_the_Commons-4.jpg
Midwestern Mrs performs at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 10, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Midwestern Mrs performs at Art on the Commons.
7 of 70  — Art_on_the_Commons-7.jpg
Midwestern Mrs performs at Art on the Commons.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Midwestern Mrs performs at Art on the Commons.
8 of 70  — Art_on_the_Commons-9.jpg
Midwestern Mrs performs at Art on the Commons.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 10, 2025.
9 of 70  — Art_on_the_Commons-10.jpg
Attendees at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 10, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Chalk artist at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 10, 2025.
10 of 70  — Art_on_the_Commons-11.jpg
Chalk artist at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 10, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 10, 2025.
11 of 70  — Art_on_the_Commons-13.jpg
Attendees at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 10, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 10, 2025.
12 of 70  — Art_on_the_Commons-16.jpg
Attendees at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 10, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Kids make paper crafts at Art on the Commons.
13 of 70  — Art_on_the_Commons-14.jpg
Kids make paper crafts at Art on the Commons.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Ceramic artist demonstrates wheel throwing at Art on the Commons.
14 of 70  — Art_on_the_Commons-18.jpg
Ceramic artist demonstrates wheel throwing at Art on the Commons.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 10, 2025.
15 of 70  — Art_on_the_Commons-17.jpg
Attendees at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 10, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Artist demonstrates wood block printmaking at Art on the Commons.
16 of 70  — Art_on_the_Commons-19.jpg
Artist demonstrates wood block printmaking at Art on the Commons.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Artist demonstrates wood block printmaking at Art on the Commons.
17 of 70  — Art_on_the_Commons-20.jpg
Artist demonstrates wood block printmaking at Art on the Commons.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Wakelight performs at Art on the Commons.
18 of 70  — Art_on_the_Commons-28.jpg
Wakelight performs at Art on the Commons.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Wakelight performs at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 10, 2025.
19 of 70  — Art_on_the_Commons-22.jpg
Wakelight performs at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 10, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Wakelight performs at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 10, 2025.
20 of 70  — Art_on_the_Commons-27.jpg
Wakelight performs at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 10, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Wakelight performs at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 10, 2025.
21 of 70  — Art_on_the_Commons-26.jpg
Wakelight performs at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 10, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Wakelight performs at Art on the Commons.
22 of 70  — Art_on_the_Commons-29.jpg
Wakelight performs at Art on the Commons.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 10, 2025.
23 of 70  — Art_on_the_Commons-32.jpg
Attendees at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 10, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Wakelight performs at Art on the Commons.
24 of 70  — Art_on_the_Commons-35.jpg
Wakelight performs at Art on the Commons.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Wakelight performs at Art on the Commons.
25 of 70  — Art_on_the_Commons-36.jpg
Wakelight performs at Art on the Commons.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Georgia (Midwestern Mrs) after her set at Art on the Commons.
26 of 70  — Art_on_the_Commons-39.jpg
Georgia (Midwestern Mrs) after her set at Art on the Commons.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 10, 2025.
27 of 70  — Art_on_the_Commons-40.jpg
Attendees at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 10, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Brad Noble (right) at Art on the Commons.
28 of 70  — Art_on_the_Commons-41.jpg
Brad Noble (right) at Art on the Commons.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 10, 2025.
29 of 70  — Art_on_the_Commons-44.jpg
Attendees at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 10, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 10, 2025.
30 of 70  — Art_on_the_Commons-45.jpg
Attendees at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 10, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Jewelry artist Hannah Hoffman at Art on the Commons.
31 of 70  — Art_on_the_Commons-47.jpg
Jewelry artist Hannah Hoffman at Art on the Commons.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 10, 2025.
32 of 70  — Art_on_the_Commons-46.jpg
Attendees at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 10, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Ceramic artist Megs LeVesseur at Art on the Commons.
33 of 70  — Art_on_the_Commons-48.jpg
Ceramic artist Megs LeVesseur at Art on the Commons.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
KNOTTS performs at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 10, 2025.
34 of 70  — Art_on_the_Commons-50.jpg
KNOTTS performs at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 10, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Evan Miller introduces KNOTSS at Art on the Commons.
35 of 70  — Art_on_the_Commons-49.jpg
Evan Miller introduces KNOTSS at Art on the Commons.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
KNOTTS performs at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 10, 2025.
36 of 70  — Art_on_the_Commons-51.jpg
KNOTTS performs at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 10, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
KNOTTS performs at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 10, 2025.
37 of 70  — Art_on_the_Commons-53.jpg
KNOTTS performs at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 10, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
KNOTTS performs at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 10, 2025.
38 of 70  — Art_on_the_Commons-54.jpg
KNOTTS performs at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 10, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
KNOTTS performs at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 10, 2025.
39 of 70  — Art_on_the_Commons-56.jpg
KNOTTS performs at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 10, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
KNOTTS performs at Art on the Commons.
40 of 70  — Art_on_the_Commons-57.jpg
KNOTTS performs at Art on the Commons.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
KNOTTS performs at Art on the Commons.
41 of 70  — Art_on_the_Commons-59.jpg
KNOTTS performs at Art on the Commons.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
KNOTTS performs at Art on the Commons.
42 of 70  — Art_on_the_Commons-62.jpg
KNOTTS performs at Art on the Commons.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
KNOTTS performs at Art on the Commons.
43 of 70  — Art_on_the_Commons-61.jpg
KNOTTS performs at Art on the Commons.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
KNOTTS performs at Art on the Commons.
44 of 70  — Art_on_the_Commons-64.jpg
KNOTTS performs at Art on the Commons.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 10, 2025.
45 of 70  — Art_on_the_Commons-68.jpg
Attendees at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 10, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 10, 2025.
46 of 70  — Art_on_the_Commons-66.jpg
Attendees at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 10, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 10, 2025.
47 of 70  — Art_on_the_Commons-70.jpg
Attendees at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 10, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 10, 2025.
48 of 70  — Art_on_the_Commons-69.jpg
Attendees at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 10, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 10, 2025.
49 of 70  — Art_on_the_Commons-71.jpg
Attendees at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 10, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Folli Design at Art on the Commons.
50 of 70  — Art_on_the_Commons-72.jpg
Folli Design at Art on the Commons.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendee at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 10, 2025.
51 of 70  — Art_on_the_Commons-74.jpg
Attendee at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 10, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 10, 2025.
52 of 70  — Art_on_the_Commons-75.jpg
Attendees at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 10, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Barry Leonard introduces Frank Calzada at Art on the Commons.
53 of 70  — Art_on_the_Commons-76.jpg
Barry Leonard introduces Frank Calzada at Art on the Commons.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Frank Calzada performs at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 10, 2025.
54 of 70  — Art_on_the_Commons-78.jpg
Frank Calzada performs at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 10, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Frank Calzada performs at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 10, 2025.
55 of 70  — Art_on_the_Commons-80.jpg
Frank Calzada performs at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 10, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Frank Calzada performs at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 10, 2025.
56 of 70  — Art_on_the_Commons-82.jpg
Frank Calzada performs at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 10, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Frank Calzada performs at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 10, 2025.
57 of 70  — Art_on_the_Commons-85.jpg
Frank Calzada performs at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 10, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Frank Calzada performs at Art on the Commons.
58 of 70  — Art_on_the_Commons-87.jpg
Frank Calzada performs at Art on the Commons.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Frank Calzada performs at Art on the Commons.
59 of 70  — Art_on_the_Commons-90.jpg
Frank Calzada performs at Art on the Commons.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Frank Calzada performs at Art on the Commons.
60 of 70  — Art_on_the_Commons-94.jpg
Frank Calzada performs at Art on the Commons.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Frank Calzada performs at Art on the Commons.
61 of 70  — Art_on_the_Commons-93.jpg
Frank Calzada performs at Art on the Commons.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Frank Calzada performs at Art on the Commons.
62 of 70  — Art_on_the_Commons-95.jpg
Frank Calzada performs at Art on the Commons.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 10, 2025.
63 of 70  — Art_on_the_Commons-97.jpg
Attendees at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 10, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 10, 2025.
64 of 70  — Art_on_the_Commons-98.jpg
Attendees at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 10, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 10, 2025.
65 of 70  — Art_on_the_Commons-99.jpg
Attendees at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 10, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Printmaker Emily Louise Howard at Art on the Commons.
66 of 70  — Art_on_the_Commons-100.jpg
Printmaker Emily Louise Howard at Art on the Commons.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Ceramic artist Kara Lovell at Art on the Commons.
67 of 70  — Art_on_the_Commons-101.jpg
Ceramic artist Kara Lovell at Art on the Commons.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Alec Snead performs at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 10, 2025.
68 of 70  — Art_on_the_Commons-104.jpg
Alec Snead performs at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 10, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Alec Snead performs at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 10, 2025.
69 of 70  — Art_on_the_Commons-103.jpg
Alec Snead performs at Art on the Commons on Sunday, August 10, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Alec Snead performs at Art on the Commons.
70 of 70  — Art_on_the_Commons-108.jpg
Alec Snead performs at Art on the Commons.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO

On Sunday, August 10, the City of Kettering's Rosewood Arts Center celebrated the 37th annual Art On the Commons. The fine arts and craft festival, held each year at Lincoln Park Commons, showcases artists from around the country and includes demonstrations and live music.

WYSO partnered with Rosewood Art Center to curate the music lineup, which included Midwestern Mrs, Wakelight, KNOTTS, Frank Calzada and Friends and Alec Snead

WYSO music photographer Ruthie Herman was there to capture the event.
Tags
Arts & Culture Music
Ruthie Herman
See stories by Ruthie Herman
Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining WYSO's staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy until moving into the music director role in 2021. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week. She also co-hosts Attack of the Final Girls, a horror film review podcast.
See stories by Juliet Fromholt