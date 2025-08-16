Photos: Kettering celebrates art and music at the 2025 Art on the Commons

On Sunday, August 10, the City of Kettering's Rosewood Arts Center celebrated the 37th annual Art On the Commons. The fine arts and craft festival, held each year at Lincoln Park Commons, showcases artists from around the country and includes demonstrations and live music.

WYSO partnered with Rosewood Art Center to curate the music lineup, which included Midwestern Mrs, Wakelight, KNOTTS, Frank Calzada and Friends and Alec Snead

WYSO music photographer Ruthie Herman was there to capture the event.

