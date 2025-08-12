© 2025 WYSO
Photos: Dayton celebrates Indigenous peoples with music, art and more at Levitt Pavilion.

WYSO | By Ruthie Herman,
Juliet Fromholt
Published August 12, 2025 at 4:28 PM EDT
Indigenous performs at the Levitt Pavilion in Dayton.
1 of 41  — 2025_indigenous_peoples_day-65.jpg
Indigenous performs at the Levitt Pavilion in Dayton.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
NativeAudio at the Indigenous Peoples Day celebration on Saturday, August 9, 2025.
2 of 41  — 2025_indigenous_peoples_day-5.jpg
NativeAudio at the Indigenous Peoples Day celebration on Saturday, August 9, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
REACH Indigenous Advocacy offers back-to-school supplies, crafts, education, and resources at the Indigenous Peoples Day celebration on Saturday, August 9, 2025.
3 of 41  — 2025_indigenous_peoples_day-3.jpg
REACH Indigenous Advocacy offers back-to-school supplies, crafts, education, and resources at the Indigenous Peoples Day celebration on Saturday, August 9, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Urban Native Collective at the Indigenous Peoples Day celebration on Saturday, August 9, 2025.
4 of 41  — 2025_indigenous_peoples_day-4.jpg
Urban Native Collective at the Indigenous Peoples Day celebration on Saturday, August 9, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Stephanie Van Hoose, founder of REACH Indigenous Advocacy, at the Indigenous Peoples Day celebration on Saturday, August 9, 2025.
5 of 41  — 2025_indigenous_peoples_day-8.jpg
Stephanie Van Hoose, founder of REACH Indigenous Advocacy, at the Indigenous Peoples Day celebration on Saturday, August 9, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Guitar effects pedals by NativeAudio.
6 of 41  — 2025_indigenous_peoples_day-7.jpg
Guitar effects pedals by NativeAudio.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Guy Jones at the Indigenous Peoples Day celebration.
7 of 41  — 2025_indigenous_peoples_day-12.jpg
Guy Jones at the Indigenous Peoples Day celebration.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at the Indigenous Peoples Day celebration on Saturday, August 9, 2025.
8 of 41  — 2025_indigenous_peoples_day-14.jpg
Attendees at the Indigenous Peoples Day celebration on Saturday, August 9, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Megan Oliver opens the Indigenous Peoples Day program with a prayer.
9 of 41  — 2025_indigenous_peoples_day-15.jpg
Megan Oliver opens the Indigenous Peoples Day program with a prayer.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at the Indigenous Peoples Day celebration on Saturday, August 9, 2025.
10 of 41  — 2025_indigenous_peoples_day-13.jpg
Attendees at the Indigenous Peoples Day celebration on Saturday, August 9, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Kenadee Oliver performs the healing Jingle Dress dance for the Indigenous Youth Showcase Winners celebration.
11 of 41  — 2025_indigenous_peoples_day-18.jpg
Kenadee Oliver performs the healing Jingle Dress dance for the Indigenous Youth Showcase Winners celebration.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Kenadee Oliver performs the healing Jingle Dress dance for the Indigenous Youth Showcase Winners celebration.
12 of 41  — 2025_indigenous_peoples_day-17.jpg
Kenadee Oliver performs the healing Jingle Dress dance for the Indigenous Youth Showcase Winners celebration.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Megan Oliver performs the healing Jingle Dress dance for the Indigenous Youth Showcase Winners celebration.
13 of 41  — 2025_indigenous_peoples_day-20.jpg
Megan Oliver performs the healing Jingle Dress dance for the Indigenous Youth Showcase Winners celebration.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Megan Oliver performs the healing Jingle Dress dance for the Indigenous Youth Showcase Winners celebration.
14 of 41  — 2025_indigenous_peoples_day-21.jpg
Megan Oliver performs the healing Jingle Dress dance for the Indigenous Youth Showcase Winners celebration.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Megan Oliver opens the Indigenous Peoples Day program with a prayer.
15 of 41  — 2025_indigenous_peoples_day-16.jpg
Megan Oliver opens the Indigenous Peoples Day program with a prayer.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Brystal Secody (left) and Rachel Secody present Brystal’s winning submission for the art category of the Indigenous Youth Showcase.
16 of 41  — 2025_indigenous_peoples_day-24.jpg
Brystal Secody (left) and Rachel Secody present Brystal’s winning submission for the art category of the Indigenous Youth Showcase.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Stephanie Van Hoose displays Brystal Secody’s winning artwork during the Indigenous Youth Showcase.
17 of 41  — 2025_indigenous_peoples_day-25.jpg
Stephanie Van Hoose displays Brystal Secody’s winning artwork during the Indigenous Youth Showcase.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Videos play on the big screen at the Indigenous Peoples Day celebration.
18 of 41  — 2025_indigenous_peoples_day-26.jpg
Videos play on the big screen at the Indigenous Peoples Day celebration.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Rachel Secody performs the hoop dance at the Indigenous Peoples Day celebration.
19 of 41  — 2025_indigenous_peoples_day-28.jpg
Rachel Secody performs the hoop dance at the Indigenous Peoples Day celebration.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Rachel Secody performs the hoop dance at the Indigenous Peoples Day celebration.
20 of 41  — 2025_indigenous_peoples_day-31.jpg
Rachel Secody performs the hoop dance at the Indigenous Peoples Day celebration.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Rachel Secody performs the hoop dance at the Indigenous Peoples Day celebration.
21 of 41  — 2025_indigenous_peoples_day-29.jpg
Rachel Secody performs the hoop dance at the Indigenous Peoples Day celebration.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees ready to catch a t-shirt at the Indigenous Peoples Day celebration.
22 of 41  — 2025_indigenous_peoples_day-34.jpg
Attendees ready to catch a t-shirt at the Indigenous Peoples Day celebration.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees ready to catch a t-shirt at the Indigenous Peoples Day celebration.
23 of 41  — 2025_indigenous_peoples_day-35.jpg
Attendees ready to catch a t-shirt at the Indigenous Peoples Day celebration.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Indigenous performs at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, August 9, 2025.
24 of 41  — 2025_indigenous_peoples_day-40.jpg
Indigenous performs at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, August 9, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at the Indigenous Peoples Day celebration.
25 of 41  — 2025_indigenous_peoples_day-39.jpg
Attendees at the Indigenous Peoples Day celebration.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
26 of 41  — 2025_indigenous_peoples_day-41.jpg
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Indigenous performs at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, August 9, 2025.
27 of 41  — 2025_indigenous_peoples_day-43.jpg
Indigenous performs at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, August 9, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Indigenous performs at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, August 9, 2025.
28 of 41  — 2025_indigenous_peoples_day-44.jpg
Indigenous performs at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, August 9, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Indigenous performs at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, August 9, 2025.
29 of 41  — 2025_indigenous_peoples_day-45.jpg
Indigenous performs at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, August 9, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Indigenous performs at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, August 9, 2025.
30 of 41  — 2025_indigenous_peoples_day-48.jpg
Indigenous performs at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, August 9, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Indigenous performs at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, August 9, 2025.
31 of 41  — 2025_indigenous_peoples_day-49.jpg
Indigenous performs at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, August 9, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at the Indigenous Peoples Day celebration.
32 of 41  — 2025_indigenous_peoples_day-50.jpg
Attendees at the Indigenous Peoples Day celebration.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at the Indigenous Peoples Day celebration.
33 of 41  — 2025_indigenous_peoples_day-53.jpg
Attendees at the Indigenous Peoples Day celebration.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Indigenous performs at the Levitt Pavilion in Dayton.
34 of 41  — 2025_indigenous_peoples_day-54.jpg
Indigenous performs at the Levitt Pavilion in Dayton.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Indigenous performs at the Levitt Pavilion in Dayton.
35 of 41  — 2025_indigenous_peoples_day-56.jpg
Indigenous performs at the Levitt Pavilion in Dayton.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at the Indigenous Peoples Day celebration.
36 of 41  — 2025_indigenous_peoples_day-52.jpg
Attendees at the Indigenous Peoples Day celebration.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Indigenous performs at the Levitt Pavilion in Dayton.
37 of 41  — 2025_indigenous_peoples_day-57.jpg
Indigenous performs at the Levitt Pavilion in Dayton.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Indigenous performs at the Levitt Pavilion in Dayton.
38 of 41  — 2025_indigenous_peoples_day-59.jpg
Indigenous performs at the Levitt Pavilion in Dayton.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Indigenous performs at the Levitt Pavilion in Dayton.
39 of 41  — 2025_indigenous_peoples_day-64.jpg
Indigenous performs at the Levitt Pavilion in Dayton.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at the Indigenous Peoples Day celebration.
40 of 41  — 2025_indigenous_peoples_day-68.jpg
Attendees at the Indigenous Peoples Day celebration.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Indigenous performs at the Levitt Pavilion in Dayton.
41 of 41  — 2025_indigenous_peoples_day-62.jpg
Indigenous performs at the Levitt Pavilion in Dayton.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO

On Saturday, August 9, REACH Indigenous Advocacy and Levitt Pavilion Dayton hosted a music and arts event in celebration of the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples.

The evening began with Indigenous youth performing Jingle Dress dances, spoken word, and sharing artwork. Award-winning rock and blues band Indigenous headlined the event.

WYSO music photographer Ruthie Herman was there to capture the event.
