Photos: Dayton celebrates Indigenous peoples with music, art and more at Levitt Pavilion.
1 of 41 — 2025_indigenous_peoples_day-65.jpg
Indigenous performs at the Levitt Pavilion in Dayton.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
2 of 41 — 2025_indigenous_peoples_day-5.jpg
NativeAudio at the Indigenous Peoples Day celebration on Saturday, August 9, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
3 of 41 — 2025_indigenous_peoples_day-3.jpg
REACH Indigenous Advocacy offers back-to-school supplies, crafts, education, and resources at the Indigenous Peoples Day celebration on Saturday, August 9, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
4 of 41 — 2025_indigenous_peoples_day-4.jpg
Urban Native Collective at the Indigenous Peoples Day celebration on Saturday, August 9, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
5 of 41 — 2025_indigenous_peoples_day-8.jpg
Stephanie Van Hoose, founder of REACH Indigenous Advocacy, at the Indigenous Peoples Day celebration on Saturday, August 9, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
6 of 41 — 2025_indigenous_peoples_day-7.jpg
Guitar effects pedals by NativeAudio.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
7 of 41 — 2025_indigenous_peoples_day-12.jpg
Guy Jones at the Indigenous Peoples Day celebration.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
8 of 41 — 2025_indigenous_peoples_day-14.jpg
Attendees at the Indigenous Peoples Day celebration on Saturday, August 9, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
9 of 41 — 2025_indigenous_peoples_day-15.jpg
Megan Oliver opens the Indigenous Peoples Day program with a prayer.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
10 of 41 — 2025_indigenous_peoples_day-13.jpg
Attendees at the Indigenous Peoples Day celebration on Saturday, August 9, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
11 of 41 — 2025_indigenous_peoples_day-18.jpg
Kenadee Oliver performs the healing Jingle Dress dance for the Indigenous Youth Showcase Winners celebration.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
12 of 41 — 2025_indigenous_peoples_day-17.jpg
Kenadee Oliver performs the healing Jingle Dress dance for the Indigenous Youth Showcase Winners celebration.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
13 of 41 — 2025_indigenous_peoples_day-20.jpg
Megan Oliver performs the healing Jingle Dress dance for the Indigenous Youth Showcase Winners celebration.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
14 of 41 — 2025_indigenous_peoples_day-21.jpg
Megan Oliver performs the healing Jingle Dress dance for the Indigenous Youth Showcase Winners celebration.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
15 of 41 — 2025_indigenous_peoples_day-16.jpg
Megan Oliver opens the Indigenous Peoples Day program with a prayer.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
16 of 41 — 2025_indigenous_peoples_day-24.jpg
Brystal Secody (left) and Rachel Secody present Brystal’s winning submission for the art category of the Indigenous Youth Showcase.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
17 of 41 — 2025_indigenous_peoples_day-25.jpg
Stephanie Van Hoose displays Brystal Secody’s winning artwork during the Indigenous Youth Showcase.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
18 of 41 — 2025_indigenous_peoples_day-26.jpg
Videos play on the big screen at the Indigenous Peoples Day celebration.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
19 of 41 — 2025_indigenous_peoples_day-28.jpg
Rachel Secody performs the hoop dance at the Indigenous Peoples Day celebration.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
20 of 41 — 2025_indigenous_peoples_day-31.jpg
Rachel Secody performs the hoop dance at the Indigenous Peoples Day celebration.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
21 of 41 — 2025_indigenous_peoples_day-29.jpg
Rachel Secody performs the hoop dance at the Indigenous Peoples Day celebration.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
22 of 41 — 2025_indigenous_peoples_day-34.jpg
Attendees ready to catch a t-shirt at the Indigenous Peoples Day celebration.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
23 of 41 — 2025_indigenous_peoples_day-35.jpg
Attendees ready to catch a t-shirt at the Indigenous Peoples Day celebration.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
24 of 41 — 2025_indigenous_peoples_day-40.jpg
Indigenous performs at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, August 9, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
25 of 41 — 2025_indigenous_peoples_day-39.jpg
Attendees at the Indigenous Peoples Day celebration.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
26 of 41 — 2025_indigenous_peoples_day-41.jpg
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
27 of 41 — 2025_indigenous_peoples_day-43.jpg
Indigenous performs at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, August 9, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
28 of 41 — 2025_indigenous_peoples_day-44.jpg
Indigenous performs at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, August 9, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
29 of 41 — 2025_indigenous_peoples_day-45.jpg
Indigenous performs at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, August 9, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
30 of 41 — 2025_indigenous_peoples_day-48.jpg
Indigenous performs at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, August 9, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
31 of 41 — 2025_indigenous_peoples_day-49.jpg
Indigenous performs at the Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, August 9, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
32 of 41 — 2025_indigenous_peoples_day-50.jpg
Attendees at the Indigenous Peoples Day celebration.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
33 of 41 — 2025_indigenous_peoples_day-53.jpg
Attendees at the Indigenous Peoples Day celebration.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
34 of 41 — 2025_indigenous_peoples_day-54.jpg
Indigenous performs at the Levitt Pavilion in Dayton.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
35 of 41 — 2025_indigenous_peoples_day-56.jpg
Indigenous performs at the Levitt Pavilion in Dayton.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
36 of 41 — 2025_indigenous_peoples_day-52.jpg
Attendees at the Indigenous Peoples Day celebration.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
37 of 41 — 2025_indigenous_peoples_day-57.jpg
Indigenous performs at the Levitt Pavilion in Dayton.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
38 of 41 — 2025_indigenous_peoples_day-59.jpg
Indigenous performs at the Levitt Pavilion in Dayton.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
39 of 41 — 2025_indigenous_peoples_day-64.jpg
Indigenous performs at the Levitt Pavilion in Dayton.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
40 of 41 — 2025_indigenous_peoples_day-68.jpg
Attendees at the Indigenous Peoples Day celebration.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
41 of 41 — 2025_indigenous_peoples_day-62.jpg
Indigenous performs at the Levitt Pavilion in Dayton.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
On Saturday, August 9, REACH Indigenous Advocacy and Levitt Pavilion Dayton hosted a music and arts event in celebration of the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples.
The evening began with Indigenous youth performing Jingle Dress dances, spoken word, and sharing artwork. Award-winning rock and blues band Indigenous headlined the event.
WYSO music photographer Ruthie Herman was there to capture the event.