Photos: A variety of Dayton sounds were on display on night one of Dayton Music Fest 2025

WYSO | By Ruthie Herman,
Juliet Fromholt
Published September 9, 2025 at 5:45 PM EDT
Melina Marie performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
1 of 59  — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-2.jpg
Melina Marie performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Melina Marie performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
2 of 59  — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-5.jpg
Melina Marie performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Melina Marie performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
3 of 59  — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-3.jpg
Melina Marie performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Melina Marie performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
4 of 59  — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-4.jpg
Melina Marie performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Melina Marie performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
5 of 59  — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-6.jpg
Melina Marie performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Melina Marie performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
6 of 59  — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-7.jpg
Melina Marie performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Melina Marie performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
7 of 59  — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-8.jpg
Melina Marie performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
The Fotons performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
8 of 59  — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-13.jpg
The Fotons performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
The Fotons performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
9 of 59  — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-11.jpg
The Fotons performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
The Fotons performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
10 of 59  — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-10.jpg
The Fotons performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
The Fotons performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
11 of 59  — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-16.jpg
The Fotons performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
The Fotons performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
12 of 59  — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-14.jpg
The Fotons performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
The Fotons performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
13 of 59  — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-18.jpg
The Fotons performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Dos.Grandiose performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
14 of 59  — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-26.jpg
Dos.Grandiose performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Dos.Grandiose performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
15 of 59  — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-23.jpg
Dos.Grandiose performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Dos.Grandiose performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
16 of 59  — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-24.jpg
Dos.Grandiose performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Dos.Grandiose performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
17 of 59  — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-27.jpg
Dos.Grandiose performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Dos.Grandiose performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
18 of 59  — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-29.jpg
Dos.Grandiose performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Socks performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
19 of 59  — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-39.jpg
Socks performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Dos.Grandiose performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
20 of 59  — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-31.jpg
Dos.Grandiose performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Socks performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
21 of 59  — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-37.jpg
Socks performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Socks performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
22 of 59  — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-40.jpg
Socks performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Socks performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
23 of 59  — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-42.jpg
Socks performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Socks performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
24 of 59  — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-41.jpg
Socks performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
The New Old Fashioned performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
25 of 59  — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-48.jpg
The New Old Fashioned performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Warning Signs performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
26 of 59  — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-50.jpg
Warning Signs performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
The New Old Fashioned performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
27 of 59  — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-47.jpg
The New Old Fashioned performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Warning Signs performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
28 of 59  — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-52.jpg
Warning Signs performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Warning Signs performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
29 of 59  — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-57.jpg
Warning Signs performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Basura performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
30 of 59  — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-59.jpg
Basura performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Basura performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
31 of 59  — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-60.jpg
Basura performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Warning Signs performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
32 of 59  — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-56.jpg
Warning Signs performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Basura performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
33 of 59  — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-64.jpg
Basura performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Basura performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
34 of 59  — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-61.jpg
Basura performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Basura performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
35 of 59  — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-63.jpg
Basura performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Basura performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
36 of 59  — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-65.jpg
Basura performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Basura performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
37 of 59  — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-62.jpg
Basura performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Basura performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
38 of 59  — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-70.jpg
Basura performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Basura performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
39 of 59  — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-72.jpg
Basura performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Basura performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
40 of 59  — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-71.jpg
Basura performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Basura performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
41 of 59  — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-73.jpg
Basura performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Basura performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
42 of 59  — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-74.jpg
Basura performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Heather Redman and the Reputation performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
43 of 59  — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-81.jpg
Heather Redman and the Reputation performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Blanch Robinson performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
44 of 59  — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-77.jpg
Blanch Robinson performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Heather Redman and the Reputation performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
45 of 59  — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-83.jpg
Heather Redman and the Reputation performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Blanch Robinson performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
46 of 59  — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-79.jpg
Blanch Robinson performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Heather Redman and the Reputation performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
47 of 59  — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-86.jpg
Heather Redman and the Reputation performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Heather Redman and the Reputation performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
48 of 59  — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-85.jpg
Heather Redman and the Reputation performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Heather Redman and the Reputation performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
49 of 59  — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-88.jpg
Heather Redman and the Reputation performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Heather Redman and the Reputation performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
50 of 59  — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-84.jpg
Heather Redman and the Reputation performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Heather Redman and the Reputation performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
51 of 59  — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-91.jpg
Heather Redman and the Reputation performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Heather Redman and the Reputation performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
52 of 59  — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-92.jpg
Heather Redman and the Reputation performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Heather Redman and the Reputation performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
53 of 59  — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-95.jpg
Heather Redman and the Reputation performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Moontemple performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
54 of 59  — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-98.jpg
Moontemple performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Moontemple performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
55 of 59  — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-100.jpg
Moontemple performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Moontemple performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
56 of 59  — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-102.jpg
Moontemple performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Moontemple performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
57 of 59  — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-101.jpg
Moontemple performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Moontemple performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
58 of 59  — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-107.jpg
Moontemple performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Moontemple performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
59 of 59  — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-104.jpg
Moontemple performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO

For over two decades Dayton Music Fest has been a late summer/early fall staple in southwest Ohio. This year's event took place September 5 and 6 at a variety of downtown venues including Yellow Cab Tavern, Blind Bob's, The Trolley Stop, Oregon Express and The Brightside.

Night one of the festival included performances from Melina Marie, Illwin, Dos.Grandiose, The Fotons, Socks, Gardener, The New Old-Fashioned, Brother Hill, Blanch Robinson, Warning Signs, Basura, crabswithoutlegs, Full Body, Moon Temple, and Heather Redman and the Reputation.

WYSO and Novaphonic music photographer Ruthie Herman was there to capture the evening.
Arts & Culture Music
Ruthie Herman
Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining WYSO's staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy until moving into the music director role in 2021. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week. She also co-hosts Attack of the Final Girls, a horror film review podcast.
