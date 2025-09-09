Photos: A variety of Dayton sounds were on display on night one of Dayton Music Fest 2025
1 of 59 — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-2.jpg
Melina Marie performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
2 of 59 — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-5.jpg
Melina Marie performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
3 of 59 — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-3.jpg
Melina Marie performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
4 of 59 — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-4.jpg
Melina Marie performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
5 of 59 — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-6.jpg
Melina Marie performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
6 of 59 — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-7.jpg
Melina Marie performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
7 of 59 — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-8.jpg
Melina Marie performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
8 of 59 — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-13.jpg
The Fotons performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
9 of 59 — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-11.jpg
The Fotons performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
10 of 59 — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-10.jpg
The Fotons performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
11 of 59 — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-16.jpg
The Fotons performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
12 of 59 — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-14.jpg
The Fotons performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
13 of 59 — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-18.jpg
The Fotons performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
14 of 59 — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-26.jpg
Dos.Grandiose performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
15 of 59 — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-23.jpg
Dos.Grandiose performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
16 of 59 — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-24.jpg
Dos.Grandiose performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
17 of 59 — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-27.jpg
Dos.Grandiose performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
18 of 59 — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-29.jpg
Dos.Grandiose performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
19 of 59 — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-39.jpg
Socks performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
20 of 59 — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-31.jpg
Dos.Grandiose performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
21 of 59 — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-37.jpg
Socks performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
22 of 59 — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-40.jpg
Socks performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
23 of 59 — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-42.jpg
Socks performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
24 of 59 — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-41.jpg
Socks performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
25 of 59 — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-48.jpg
The New Old Fashioned performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
26 of 59 — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-50.jpg
Warning Signs performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
27 of 59 — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-47.jpg
The New Old Fashioned performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
28 of 59 — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-52.jpg
Warning Signs performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
29 of 59 — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-57.jpg
Warning Signs performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
30 of 59 — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-59.jpg
Basura performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
31 of 59 — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-60.jpg
Basura performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
32 of 59 — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-56.jpg
Warning Signs performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
33 of 59 — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-64.jpg
Basura performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
34 of 59 — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-61.jpg
Basura performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
35 of 59 — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-63.jpg
Basura performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
36 of 59 — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-65.jpg
Basura performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
37 of 59 — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-62.jpg
Basura performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
38 of 59 — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-70.jpg
Basura performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
39 of 59 — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-72.jpg
Basura performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
40 of 59 — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-71.jpg
Basura performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
41 of 59 — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-73.jpg
Basura performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
42 of 59 — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-74.jpg
Basura performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
43 of 59 — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-81.jpg
Heather Redman and the Reputation performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
44 of 59 — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-77.jpg
Blanch Robinson performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
45 of 59 — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-83.jpg
Heather Redman and the Reputation performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
46 of 59 — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-79.jpg
Blanch Robinson performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
47 of 59 — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-86.jpg
Heather Redman and the Reputation performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
48 of 59 — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-85.jpg
Heather Redman and the Reputation performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
49 of 59 — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-88.jpg
Heather Redman and the Reputation performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
50 of 59 — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-84.jpg
Heather Redman and the Reputation performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
51 of 59 — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-91.jpg
Heather Redman and the Reputation performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
52 of 59 — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-92.jpg
Heather Redman and the Reputation performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
53 of 59 — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-95.jpg
Heather Redman and the Reputation performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
54 of 59 — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-98.jpg
Moontemple performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
55 of 59 — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-100.jpg
Moontemple performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
56 of 59 — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-102.jpg
Moontemple performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
57 of 59 — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-101.jpg
Moontemple performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
58 of 59 — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-107.jpg
Moontemple performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
59 of 59 — Dayton_Music_Fest2025-104.jpg
Moontemple performs at Dayton Music Fest on Friday, September 5, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
For over two decades Dayton Music Fest has been a late summer/early fall staple in southwest Ohio. This year's event took place September 5 and 6 at a variety of downtown venues including Yellow Cab Tavern, Blind Bob's, The Trolley Stop, Oregon Express and The Brightside.
Night one of the festival included performances from Melina Marie, Illwin, Dos.Grandiose, The Fotons, Socks, Gardener, The New Old-Fashioned, Brother Hill, Blanch Robinson, Warning Signs, Basura, crabswithoutlegs, Full Body, Moon Temple, and Heather Redman and the Reputation.
WYSO and Novaphonic music photographer Ruthie Herman was there to capture the evening.