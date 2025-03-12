Photos: Empire Pool wins the 2025 Dayton Battle of the Bands
1 of 64 — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-4.jpg
Empire Pool performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 8, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
2 of 64 — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-2.jpg
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 8, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
3 of 64 — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-8.jpg
Empire Pool performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
4 of 64 — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-14.jpg
Empire Pool performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
5 of 64 — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-5.jpg
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
6 of 64 — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-3.jpg
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 8, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
7 of 64 — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-9.jpg
Empire Pool performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
8 of 64 — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-12.jpg
Empire Pool performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
9 of 64 — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-11.jpg
Empire Pool performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
10 of 64 — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-15.jpg
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 8, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
11 of 64 — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-16.jpg
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 8, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
12 of 64 — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-19.jpg
Simon Fink Band performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 8, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
13 of 64 — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-21.jpg
Simon Fink Band performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
14 of 64 — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-22.jpg
Simon Fink Band performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
15 of 64 — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-23.jpg
Simon Fink Band performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
16 of 64 — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-25.jpg
Simon Fink Band performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
17 of 64 — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-26.jpg
Simon Fink Band performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
18 of 64 — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-28.jpg
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 8, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
19 of 64 — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-29.jpg
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 8, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
20 of 64 — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-30.jpg
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
21 of 64 — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-31.jpg
Anna Marie performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 8, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
22 of 64 — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-37.jpg
Anna Marie performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
23 of 64 — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-35.jpg
Anna Marie performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 8, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
24 of 64 — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-40.jpg
Anna Marie performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
25 of 64 — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-41.jpg
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 8, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
26 of 64 — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-42.jpg
Attendee at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
27 of 64 — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-44.jpg
Bomb Bunny performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 8, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
28 of 64 — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-45.jpg
Bomb Bunny performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 8, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
29 of 64 — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-48.jpg
Bomb Bunny performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
30 of 64 — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-49.jpg
Bomb Bunny performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 8, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
31 of 64 — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-51.jpg
Moshers during Bomb Bunny's set.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
32 of 64 — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-53.jpg
Bomb Bunny performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
33 of 64 — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-57.jpg
Bomb Bunny performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
34 of 64 — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-59.jpg
Bomb Bunny performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
35 of 64 — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-60.jpg
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 8, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
36 of 64 — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-61.jpg
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 8, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
37 of 64 — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-62.jpg
Illwin performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 8, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
38 of 64 — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-66.jpg
Illwin performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
39 of 64 — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-65.jpg
Illwin performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
40 of 64 — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-64.jpg
Illwin performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 8, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
41 of 64 — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-67.jpg
Illwin performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
42 of 64 — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-69.jpg
Illwin performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
43 of 64 — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-73.jpg
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
44 of 64 — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-70.jpg
Illwin performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
45 of 64 — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-72.jpg
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 8, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
46 of 64 — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-74.jpg
Sheller performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 8, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
47 of 64 — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-75.jpg
Sheller performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 8, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
48 of 64 — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-77.jpg
Sheller performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 8, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
49 of 64 — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-76.jpg
Sheller performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 8, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
50 of 64 — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-78.jpg
Sheller performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 8, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
51 of 64 — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-80.jpg
Sheller performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
52 of 64 — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-83.jpg
Crowd surfer during Sheller’s set at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
53 of 64 — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-84.jpg
Crowd surfer during Sheller’s set at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
54 of 64 — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-86.jpg
Sheller performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
55 of 64 — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-87.jpg
Sheller performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
56 of 64 — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-85.jpg
Sheller performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
57 of 64 — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-88.jpg
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
58 of 64 — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-94.jpg
Friends of Sheller show their support on stage with a cheeky sign.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
59 of 64 — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-96.jpg
Crowd surfer during Sheller’s set at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
60 of 64 — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-97.jpg
Sheller performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
61 of 64 — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-99.jpg
Crowd surfer during Sheller’s set at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
62 of 64 — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-100.jpg
Crowd surfer during Sheller’s set at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
63 of 64 — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-102.jpg
Bomb Bunny after the show.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
64 of 64 — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-101.jpg
Attendees choose the winning artist by voting for their first, second, and third place picks.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
The 2025 edition of Dayton Battle of the Bands culminated in a final performance on Saturday, March 8 on the main stage of the Brightside Music and Event Venue in downtown Dayton.
Empire Pool, who plays a mix of surf, jam and indie rock, won this year's competition with hard rock band Sheller placing second and singer songwriter Anna Marie placing third. Other finalists included Bomb Bunny, Illwin, and the Simon Fink Band.
WYSO was proud to partner with Dayton Battle of the Bands, and photographer Ruthie Herman captured the event for us.