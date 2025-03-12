© 2025 WYSO
Photos: Empire Pool wins the 2025 Dayton Battle of the Bands

WYSO | By Ruthie Herman,
Juliet Fromholt
Published March 12, 2025 at 8:07 PM EDT
Empire Pool performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 8, 2025.
1 of 64  — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-4.jpg
Empire Pool performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 8, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 8, 2025.
2 of 64  — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-2.jpg
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 8, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Empire Pool performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
3 of 64  — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-8.jpg
Empire Pool performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Empire Pool performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
4 of 64  — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-14.jpg
Empire Pool performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
5 of 64  — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-5.jpg
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 8, 2025.
6 of 64  — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-3.jpg
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 8, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Empire Pool performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
7 of 64  — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-9.jpg
Empire Pool performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Empire Pool performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
8 of 64  — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-12.jpg
Empire Pool performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Empire Pool performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
9 of 64  — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-11.jpg
Empire Pool performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 8, 2025.
10 of 64  — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-15.jpg
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 8, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 8, 2025.
11 of 64  — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-16.jpg
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 8, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Simon Fink Band performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 8, 2025.
12 of 64  — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-19.jpg
Simon Fink Band performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 8, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Simon Fink Band performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
13 of 64  — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-21.jpg
Simon Fink Band performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Simon Fink Band performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
14 of 64  — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-22.jpg
Simon Fink Band performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Simon Fink Band performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
15 of 64  — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-23.jpg
Simon Fink Band performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Simon Fink Band performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
16 of 64  — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-25.jpg
Simon Fink Band performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Simon Fink Band performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
17 of 64  — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-26.jpg
Simon Fink Band performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 8, 2025.
18 of 64  — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-28.jpg
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 8, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 8, 2025.
19 of 64  — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-29.jpg
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 8, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
20 of 64  — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-30.jpg
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Anna Marie performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 8, 2025.
21 of 64  — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-31.jpg
Anna Marie performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 8, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Anna Marie performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
22 of 64  — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-37.jpg
Anna Marie performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Anna Marie performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 8, 2025.
23 of 64  — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-35.jpg
Anna Marie performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 8, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Anna Marie performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
24 of 64  — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-40.jpg
Anna Marie performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 8, 2025.
25 of 64  — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-41.jpg
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 8, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendee at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
26 of 64  — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-42.jpg
Attendee at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Bomb Bunny performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 8, 2025.
27 of 64  — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-44.jpg
Bomb Bunny performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 8, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Bomb Bunny performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 8, 2025.
28 of 64  — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-45.jpg
Bomb Bunny performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 8, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Bomb Bunny performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
29 of 64  — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-48.jpg
Bomb Bunny performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Bomb Bunny performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 8, 2025.
30 of 64  — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-49.jpg
Bomb Bunny performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 8, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Moshers during Bomb Bunny's set.
31 of 64  — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-51.jpg
Moshers during Bomb Bunny's set.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Bomb Bunny performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
32 of 64  — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-53.jpg
Bomb Bunny performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Bomb Bunny performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
33 of 64  — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-57.jpg
Bomb Bunny performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Bomb Bunny performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
34 of 64  — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-59.jpg
Bomb Bunny performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 8, 2025.
35 of 64  — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-60.jpg
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 8, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 8, 2025.
36 of 64  — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-61.jpg
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 8, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Illwin performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 8, 2025.
37 of 64  — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-62.jpg
Illwin performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 8, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Illwin performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
38 of 64  — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-66.jpg
Illwin performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Illwin performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
39 of 64  — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-65.jpg
Illwin performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Illwin performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 8, 2025.
40 of 64  — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-64.jpg
Illwin performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 8, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Illwin performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
41 of 64  — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-67.jpg
Illwin performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Illwin performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
42 of 64  — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-69.jpg
Illwin performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
43 of 64  — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-73.jpg
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Illwin performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
44 of 64  — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-70.jpg
Illwin performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 8, 2025.
45 of 64  — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-72.jpg
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 8, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Sheller performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 8, 2025.
46 of 64  — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-74.jpg
Sheller performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 8, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Sheller performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 8, 2025.
47 of 64  — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-75.jpg
Sheller performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 8, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Sheller performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 8, 2025.
48 of 64  — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-77.jpg
Sheller performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 8, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Sheller performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 8, 2025.
49 of 64  — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-76.jpg
Sheller performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 8, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Sheller performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 8, 2025.
50 of 64  — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-78.jpg
Sheller performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 8, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Sheller performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
51 of 64  — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-80.jpg
Sheller performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Crowd surfer during Sheller's set at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
52 of 64  — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-83.jpg
Crowd surfer during Sheller’s set at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Crowd surfer during Sheller’s set at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
53 of 64  — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-84.jpg
Crowd surfer during Sheller’s set at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Sheller performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
54 of 64  — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-86.jpg
Sheller performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Sheller performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
55 of 64  — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-87.jpg
Sheller performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Sheller performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
56 of 64  — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-85.jpg
Sheller performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
57 of 64  — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-88.jpg
Attendees at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Friends of Sheller show their support on stage with a cheeky sign.
58 of 64  — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-94.jpg
Friends of Sheller show their support on stage with a cheeky sign.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Crowd surfer during Sheller’s set at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
59 of 64  — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-96.jpg
Crowd surfer during Sheller’s set at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Sheller performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
60 of 64  — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-97.jpg
Sheller performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Crowd surfer during Sheller’s set at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
61 of 64  — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-99.jpg
Crowd surfer during Sheller’s set at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Crowd surfer during Sheller’s set at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
62 of 64  — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-100.jpg
Crowd surfer during Sheller’s set at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Bomb Bunny after the show.
63 of 64  — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-102.jpg
Bomb Bunny after the show.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees choose the winning artist by voting for their first, second, and third place picks.
64 of 64  — Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale 2025-101.jpg
Attendees choose the winning artist by voting for their first, second, and third place picks.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO

The 2025 edition of Dayton Battle of the Bands culminated in a final performance on Saturday, March 8 on the main stage of the Brightside Music and Event Venue in downtown Dayton.

Empire Pool, who plays a mix of surf, jam and indie rock, won this year's competition with hard rock band Sheller placing second and singer songwriter Anna Marie placing third. Other finalists included Bomb Bunny, Illwin, and the Simon Fink Band.

WYSO was proud to partner with Dayton Battle of the Bands, and photographer Ruthie Herman captured the event for us.
Arts & Culture Music
Ruthie Herman
Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining WYSO's staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO's digital and social media strategy until moving into the music director role in 2021. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week. She also co-hosts Attack of the Final Girls, a horror film review podcast.
