Photos: Empire Pool wins the 2025 Dayton Battle of the Bands

The 2025 edition of Dayton Battle of the Bands culminated in a final performance on Saturday, March 8 on the main stage of the Brightside Music and Event Venue in downtown Dayton.

Empire Pool, who plays a mix of surf, jam and indie rock, won this year's competition with hard rock band Sheller placing second and singer songwriter Anna Marie placing third. Other finalists included Bomb Bunny, Illwin, and the Simon Fink Band.

WYSO was proud to partner with Dayton Battle of the Bands, and photographer Ruthie Herman captured the event for us.

