© 2025 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Photos: Blueprint and Safe Money showcase the vibrancy of Ohio hip-hop at WYSO's Listener Appreciation Concert

WYSO | By Ruthie Herman,
Juliet Fromholt
Published August 4, 2025 at 7:59 PM EDT
Blueprint performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert.
1 of 48  — listener_appreciation-74.jpg
Blueprint performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Safe Money performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Friday, August 1, 2025.
2 of 48  — listener_appreciation-1.jpg
Safe Money performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Friday, August 1, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Safe Money performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Friday, August 1, 2025.
3 of 48  — listener_appreciation-2.jpg
Safe Money performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Friday, August 1, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Safe Money performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Friday, August 1, 2025.
4 of 48  — listener_appreciation-8.jpg
Safe Money performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Friday, August 1, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Safe Money performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Friday, August 1, 2025.
5 of 48  — listener_appreciation-3.jpg
Safe Money performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Friday, August 1, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Safe Money performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert.
6 of 48  — listener_appreciation-9.jpg
Safe Money performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Safe Money performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert.
7 of 48  — listener_appreciation-11.jpg
Safe Money performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Safe Money performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert.
8 of 48  — listener_appreciation-14.jpg
Safe Money performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Safe Money performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert.
9 of 48  — listener_appreciation-17.jpg
Safe Money performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Safe Money performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert.
10 of 48  — listener_appreciation-15.jpg
Safe Money performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Safe Money performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert.
11 of 48  — listener_appreciation-16.jpg
Safe Money performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Safe Money performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert.
12 of 48  — listener_appreciation-18.jpg
Safe Money performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Safe Money performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert.
13 of 48  — listener_appreciation-19.jpg
Safe Money performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Safe Money performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert.
14 of 48  — listener_appreciation-23.jpg
Safe Money performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Safe Money performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert.
15 of 48  — listener_appreciation-21.jpg
Safe Money performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Safe Money performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert.
16 of 48  — listener_appreciation-20.jpg
Safe Money performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Safe Money performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert.
17 of 48  — listener_appreciation-24.jpg
Safe Money performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Safe Money performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert.
18 of 48  — listener_appreciation-26.jpg
Safe Money performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Safe Money performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert.
19 of 48  — listener_appreciation-29.jpg
Safe Money performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Safe Money performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert.
20 of 48  — listener_appreciation-27.jpg
Safe Money performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Friday, August 1, 2025.
21 of 48  — listener_appreciation-31.jpg
Attendees at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Friday, August 1, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Friday, August 1, 2025.
22 of 48  — listener_appreciation-32.jpg
Attendees at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Friday, August 1, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert.
23 of 48  — listener_appreciation-35.jpg
Attendees at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert.
24 of 48  — listener_appreciation-36.jpg
Attendees at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert.
25 of 48  — listener_appreciation-37.jpg
Attendees at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert.
26 of 48  — listener_appreciation-38.jpg
Attendees at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert.
27 of 48  — listener_appreciation-39.jpg
Attendees at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert.
28 of 48  — listener_appreciation-40.jpg
Attendees at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert.
29 of 48  — listener_appreciation-48.jpg
Attendees at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Evan Millet launches WYSO T-shirts towards the crowd at the Listener Appreciation concert.
30 of 48  — listener_appreciation-45.jpg
Evan Millet launches WYSO T-shirts towards the crowd at the Listener Appreciation concert.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Blueprint performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Friday, August 1, 2025.
31 of 48  — listener_appreciation-49.jpg
Blueprint performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Friday, August 1, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Juliet Fromholt at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert.
32 of 48  — listener_appreciation-41.jpg
Juliet Fromholt at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Blueprint performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Friday, August 1, 2025.
33 of 48  — listener_appreciation-53.jpg
Blueprint performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Friday, August 1, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Blueprint performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert.
34 of 48  — listener_appreciation-66.jpg
Blueprint performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
DJ Detox performs with Blueprint at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert.
35 of 48  — listener_appreciation-64.jpg
DJ Detox performs with Blueprint at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Blueprint performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Friday, August 1, 2025.
36 of 48  — listener_appreciation-54.jpg
Blueprint performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Friday, August 1, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Blueprint performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Friday, August 1, 2025.
37 of 48  — listener_appreciation-57.jpg
Blueprint performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert on Friday, August 1, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Blueprint performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert.
38 of 48  — listener_appreciation-67.jpg
Blueprint performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Blueprint performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert.
39 of 48  — listener_appreciation-70.jpg
Blueprint performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Blueprint performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert.
40 of 48  — listener_appreciation-71.jpg
Blueprint performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Blueprint performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert.
41 of 48  — listener_appreciation-72.jpg
Blueprint performs at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert.
42 of 48  — listener_appreciation-76.jpg
Attendees at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert.
43 of 48  — listener_appreciation-77.jpg
Attendees at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert.
44 of 48  — listener_appreciation-78.jpg
Attendees at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
(L-R) Tara, Chris, Lee, and Rochelle at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert.
45 of 48  — listener_appreciation-79.jpg
(L-R) Tara, Chris, Lee, and Rochelle at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
The Novaphonic team at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert.
46 of 48  — listener_appreciation-80.jpg
The Novaphonic team at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Sara and Kyle at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert.
47 of 48  — listener_appreciation-81.jpg
Sara and Kyle at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Kathryn Mobley and Jerry Kenney at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert.
48 of 48  — listener_appreciation-84.jpg
Kathryn Mobley and Jerry Kenney at the WYSO Listener Appreciation concert.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO

Ohio hip-hop took center stage at the 2025 WYSO Listener Appreciation concert. On Friday, August 1, Safe Money opened up the evening at Levitt Pavilion Dayton. The local duo of K. Carter and Tino performed backed by a live band. Columbus rapper and producer Blueprint headlined the concert, which served as a kickoff for his summer tour.

WYSO music photographer Ruthie Herman was there to capture the event.
Tags
Arts & Culture MusicHip-Hop
Ruthie Herman
See stories by Ruthie Herman
Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining WYSO's staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy until moving into the music director role in 2021. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week. She also co-hosts Attack of the Final Girls, a horror film review podcast.
See stories by Juliet Fromholt