Photos: Blueprint and Safe Money showcase the vibrancy of Ohio hip-hop at WYSO's Listener Appreciation Concert
Ohio hip-hop took center stage at the 2025 WYSO Listener Appreciation concert. On Friday, August 1, Safe Money opened up the evening at Levitt Pavilion Dayton. The local duo of K. Carter and Tino performed backed by a live band. Columbus rapper and producer Blueprint headlined the concert, which served as a kickoff for his summer tour.
WYSO music photographer Ruthie Herman was there to capture the event.