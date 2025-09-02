© 2025 WYSO
Photos: Landon Caldwell and Nick Keeling kick off season 3 of The Outside Presents with midwestern ambiance

WYSO | By Ruthie Herman,
Juliet Fromholt
Published September 2, 2025 at 1:37 PM EDT
Landon Caldwell performs at The Outside Presents.
1 of 25  — Aug2025_TheOutsidePresents-50.jpg
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Evan Miller hosts The Outside Presents on Saturday, August 30, 2025.
2 of 25  — Aug2025_TheOutsidePresents-4.jpg
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Evan Miller interviews Nick Keeling at The Outside Presents on Saturday, August 30, 2025.
3 of 25  — Aug2025_TheOutsidePresents-6.jpg
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Nick Keeling performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, August 30, 2025.
4 of 25  — Aug2025_TheOutsidePresents-12.jpg
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
5 of 25  — Aug2025_TheOutsidePresents-14.jpg
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
6 of 25  — Aug2025_TheOutsidePresents-16.jpg
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
7 of 25  — Aug2025_TheOutsidePresents-17.jpg
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
SOS Lightshow (Billy Gruber) crafts live visuals at The Outside Presents on Saturday, August 30, 2025.
8 of 25  — Aug2025_TheOutsidePresents-19.jpg
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Nick Keeling performs at The Outside Presents.
9 of 25  — Aug2025_TheOutsidePresents-22.jpg
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
10 of 25  — Aug2025_TheOutsidePresents-23.jpg
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
11 of 25  — Aug2025_TheOutsidePresents-24.jpg
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
12 of 25  — Aug2025_TheOutsidePresents-26.jpg
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
13 of 25  — Aug2025_TheOutsidePresents-25.jpg
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
14 of 25  — Aug2025_TheOutsidePresents-28.jpg
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Evan Miller interviews Landon Caldwell at The Outside Presents on Saturday, August 30, 2025.
15 of 25  — Aug2025_TheOutsidePresents-30.jpg
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Landon Caldwell performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, August 30, 2025.
16 of 25  — Aug2025_TheOutsidePresents-39.jpg
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
17 of 25  — Aug2025_TheOutsidePresents-40.jpg
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
18 of 25  — Aug2025_TheOutsidePresents-42.jpg
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
SOS Lightshow (Billy Gruber) crafts live visuals at The Outside Presents on Saturday, August 30, 2025.
19 of 25  — Aug2025_TheOutsidePresents-47.jpg
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Landon Caldwell performs at The Outside Presents.
20 of 25  — Aug2025_TheOutsidePresents-45.jpg
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Landon Caldwell performs at The Outside Presents on Saturday, August 30, 2025.
21 of 25  — Aug2025_TheOutsidePresents-43.jpg
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Landon Caldwell performs at The Outside Presents.
22 of 25  — Aug2025_TheOutsidePresents-49.jpg
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at The Outside Presents on Saturday, August 30, 2025.
23 of 25  — Aug2025_TheOutsidePresents-52.jpg
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Visuals on SOS Lightshow’s CRT TV setup at The Outside Presents.
24 of 25  — Aug2025_TheOutsidePresents-53.jpg
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Visuals on SOS Lightshow’s CRT TV setup at The Outside Presents.
25 of 25  — Aug2025_TheOutsidePresents-54.jpg
Ruthie Herman/WYSO

The third season of The Outside Presents, WYSO's free experimental music concert series, kicked on off Saturday, August 30 at the Foundry Theater at Antioch College.

This edition celebrated the ambient side of experimental music with performances from Indianapolis-based composer and multi-disciplinary artist Landon Caldwell and Cincinnati piano and 8-track tape looper Nick Keeling. Dayton-based SOS Lightshow provided visual accompaniment.

The Outside Presents is curated by host of The Outside and WYSO assistant music director Evan Miller. WYSO music photographer Ruthie Herman captured the evening.
Ruthie Herman
See stories by Ruthie Herman
Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining WYSO's staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy until moving into the music director role in 2021. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week. She also co-hosts Attack of the Final Girls, a horror film review podcast.
See stories by Juliet Fromholt