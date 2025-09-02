Photos: Landon Caldwell and Nick Keeling kick off season 3 of The Outside Presents with midwestern ambiance
The third season of The Outside Presents, WYSO's free experimental music concert series, kicked on off Saturday, August 30 at the Foundry Theater at Antioch College.
This edition celebrated the ambient side of experimental music with performances from Indianapolis-based composer and multi-disciplinary artist Landon Caldwell and Cincinnati piano and 8-track tape looper Nick Keeling. Dayton-based SOS Lightshow provided visual accompaniment.
The Outside Presents is curated by host of The Outside and WYSO assistant music director Evan Miller. WYSO music photographer Ruthie Herman captured the evening.