The Ohio Country

The Ohio Country Episode 9: Renewing a Shawnee Identity

By Susan Byrnes,
Neenah EllisChris Welter
Published September 3, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
Suzanne Chouteau in her office at Xavier University
Suzanne Chouteau in her office at Xavier University

Artist and Ohio resident Suzanne Chouteau became a citizen of The Shawnee Tribe as an adult.

This episode profiles Chouteau and highlights how citizens of federally recognized tribes living in diaspora in their homelands are reconnecting with their heritage.

Suzanne Chouteau

This month, Chouteau will retire from teaching printmaking, graphic design, and art history at Xavier University in Cincinnati. She said her art reflects the brilliance and struggles of her Shawnee ancestors.

Chouteau's “In Perspective” exhibition is on display at Xavier University’s A.B. Cohen Center from Friday, Aug. 23, through Friday, Sept. 20.

As Chouteau said in this episode, her family is deeply connected to the arts. Chouteau's first cousin, “once removed,” is the Shawnee ballerina Yvonne Chouteau.—the youngest known dancer in history to turn professional and the co-founder of the MFA program in Ballet at Oklahoma University (OU).

Yvonne Chouteau was recognized last month by OU at their third-annual Five Moons Dance FestivalChief Ben Barnes of the Shawnee Tribe and Chief Glenna Wallace of
the Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma (who have been featured in other episodes of this podcast) both spoke on the closing panel at the festival.

The Shawnee Tribe

Watch the video below to learn more about the recent history of Chouteau's tribe, the Shawnee Tribe (formerly the Loyal Shawnee or Cherokee Shawnee), and how they became federally recognized in 2000.

In this episode, Chouteau discusses that some of her ancestors attended the Shawnee Indian Manual Labor Boarding School in Fairway, Kansas. To learn about the work The Shawnee Tribe is doing to preserve and interpret the history of the Shawnee Indian Manual Labor Boarding School, read this article from the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

The Ohio Country ShawneeNative AmericansTecumseh
Susan Byrnes
Susan works as visual artist, arts writer, teaching artist, and audio producer. She lives in Cincinnati now but loves, misses, and often visits the Miami Valley. You can find her visual and audio works on her website www.susanbstudio.com.
Neenah Ellis
Neenah Ellis has been a radio producer most of her life. She began her career at a small commercial station in northern Indiana and later worked as a producer for National Public Radio in Washington, DC. She came to WYSO in 2009 and served as General Manager until she became the Executive Director of The Eichelberger Center for Community Voices where she works with her colleagues to train and support local producers and has a chance to be a radio producer again. She is also the author of a New York Times best-seller called “If I Live to Be 100: Lessons from the Centenarians.”
Chris Welter
Chris Welter is the Managing Editor at The Eichelberger Center for Community Voices at WYSO. Chris got his start in radio in 2017 when he completed a six-month training at the Center for Community Voices. Most recently, he worked as a substitute host and the Environment Reporter at WYSO.
