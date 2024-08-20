The Ohio Country Episode 7: Tecumseh's legacy

At the end of the 1700s, a confederation of Shawnee, Miami, Wyandotte, and other nations trounced two American generals in two years.

In response, American leaders on the East Coast sent the controversial General “Mad” Anthony Wayne to The Ohio Country.

His military campaign took three years, and after the Confederacy's defeat at The Battle of Fallen Timbers near modern-day Toledo, Wayne negotiated the Treaty of Greenville, in which the tribes ceded most of their land in what we now call Ohio.

Eighteen years later, the Shawnee leader Tecumseh and his brother Tenskwatawa (also known as the Prophet) organized another pan-tribal alliance to stop America's western expansion.

In this episode, Eastern Shawnee historic interpreter Talon Silverhorn discusses Tecumseh’s legacy in Ohio and how it differs from how Shawnee people today view him.

"Mad" Anthony Wayne

Five years ago, the Fort Wayne, Indiana City Council voted to make July 16th General Mad Anthony Day. Here is an article by Mary Annette Pember of Indian Country Today about how the Miami Tribe of Oklahoma responded to that decision.

The USDA Forest Service's proposal to rename Wayne National Forest in southeast Ohio is still under review.

Treaty of Greenville

To learn more about the 1795 Treaty of Greenville, read this blog post from the Myaamia Center's George Ironstrack (Miami Tribe of Oklahoma).

Tecumseh

This 1995 article in Smithsonian Magazine reflects on how Tecumseh's death was viewed in the United States in the 19th century.