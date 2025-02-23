A few special announcements about WYSO's 'The Ohio Country' podcast!

Hi everyone!

Chris Welter and Neenah Ellis here. We co-produced this podcast, The Ohio Country.

We have a couple of exciting announcements:

1. Next week, on Saturday, March 1, we will release a bonus episode of The Ohio Country on all podcasting platforms. We don't want to ruin the surprise, but it will be a fairly high-profile guest.

2. Chris, Dr. John Bickers, and Talon Silverhorn will speak on a panel about The Ohio Country at Denison University this Thursday, Feb. 27. The event will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at the Denison Museum (240 W Broadway #101, Granville, OH 43023). It is open to the public and free to attend. If you can attend, please introduce yourself to Chris, John, and Talon.

The panel is part of Denison Museum’s spring 2025 exhibition, Echoes of Ohio’s Indigenous Legacy: Bridging Past and Present.

More information here: Indigenous pasts, present, and futures: The enduring story of Native Ohio

John is a citizen of the Miami Tribe of Oklahoma and was our cultural and historical advisor for this podcast. He's also a professor at Case Western University. Talon is a citizen of the Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma and the cultural programs manager for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. He was a guest in several episodes of The Ohio Country and has been instrumental in developing Ohio's 76th State Park, Great Council State Park, which was built in collaboration with the three federally recognized Shawnee Tribes.

Best,

Chris & Neenah

This in-depth podcast from WYSO Public Radio is the result of more than a year of reporting, made possible with support from Ohio Humanities.