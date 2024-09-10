The Ohio Country: Renewing the Miami Tribe

Renewal is one of the themes of our podcast. We've met American Indian people determined to renew their language, culture, and government after their tribes dealt with government-sanctioned forced assimilation and boarding schools. Part of that renewal for the Miami Tribe of Oklahoma includes reconnecting with people and places in what we now call Ohio.

The Miami Tribe of Oklahoma and Miami University have partnered since the 1970s. This relationship has resulted in the Myaamia Center, a research and education initiative directed by the tribe.

Cincinnati Public Radio senior reporter Tana Weingartner attended a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the partnership between the Miami Tribe and Miami University at the tribe’s annual Winter Gathering, which brought together generations of Miami citizens at a social stomp dance in northeastern Oklahoma. They describe why the Miami Tribe’s renewal is important and what they want the world to know about their tribe.

A Myaamia Beginning

Watch the video below to hear Jarrid Baldwin tell Eehonci Kiintoohki Pyaawaaci Myaamiaki 'Where the Miami first came from' in both Myaamiaataweenki (The Miami Language) and English.

Myaamia Center

The Myaamia Center's website offers robust digital resources for members of the Miami Tribe of Oklahoma and others interested in its research.

The Myaamia Center also produces a podcast about its initiatives.