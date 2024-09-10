© 2024 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Ohio Country

The Ohio Country: Renewing the Miami Tribe

By Neenah Ellis,
Tana WeingartnerChris Welter
Published September 10, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Stomp dance at the Winter Gathering in 2023
Tana Weingartner
/
Contributed
Stomp dance at the Winter Gathering in 2023

Renewal is one of the themes of our podcast. We've met American Indian people determined to renew their language, culture, and government after their tribes dealt with government-sanctioned forced assimilation and boarding schools. Part of that renewal for the Miami Tribe of Oklahoma includes reconnecting with people and places in what we now call Ohio.

The Miami Tribe of Oklahoma and Miami University have partnered since the 1970s. This relationship has resulted in the Myaamia Center, a research and education initiative directed by the tribe.

The Ohio Country Episode 10: Renewing the Miami Tribe transcript

Cincinnati Public Radio senior reporter Tana Weingartner attended a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the partnership between the Miami Tribe and Miami University at the tribe’s annual Winter Gathering, which brought together generations of Miami citizens at a social stomp dance in northeastern Oklahoma. They describe why the Miami Tribe’s renewal is important and what they want the world to know about their tribe.

A Myaamia Beginning

Watch the video below to hear Jarrid Baldwin tell Eehonci Kiintoohki Pyaawaaci Myaamiaki 'Where the Miami first came from' in both Myaamiaataweenki (The Miami Language) and English.

Myaamia Center

The Myaamia Center's website offers robust digital resources for members of the Miami Tribe of Oklahoma and others interested in its research.

The Myaamia Center also produces a podcast about its initiatives.

Tags
The Ohio Country Native AmericansMiami University
Neenah Ellis
Neenah Ellis has been a radio producer most of her life. She began her career at a small commercial station in northern Indiana and later worked as a producer for National Public Radio in Washington, DC. She came to WYSO in 2009 and served as General Manager until she became the Executive Director of The Eichelberger Center for Community Voices where she works with her colleagues to train and support local producers and has a chance to be a radio producer again. She is also the author of a New York Times best-seller called “If I Live to Be 100: Lessons from the Centenarians.”
See stories by Neenah Ellis
Tana Weingartner
Tana Weingartner earned a bachelor's degree in communication from the University of Cincinnati and a master's degree in mass communication from Miami University. Most recently, she served as news and public affairs producer with WMUB-FM. Ms. Weingartner has earned numerous awards for her reporting, including several Best Reporter awards from the Associated Press and the Ohio Society of Professional Journalists, and a regional Murrow Award. She served on the Ohio Associated Press Broadcasters Board of Directors from 2007 - 2009.
See stories by Tana Weingartner
Chris Welter
Chris Welter is the Managing Editor at The Eichelberger Center for Community Voices at WYSO. Chris got his start in radio in 2017 when he completed a six-month training at the Center for Community Voices. Most recently, he worked as a substitute host and the Environment Reporter at WYSO.
See stories by Chris Welter