Gov. DeWine doesn't want a 'whitewashed version of history' in schools

This is a bonus episode of The Ohio Country podcast.

In the first 12 episodes of The Ohio Country, we heard a few times from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine. They spoke at the groundbreaking ceremony in Episode 2 and the ribbon cutting in Episode 12 for a new state park in Ohio called Great Council. The park is built in a tiny unincorporated village near the site of an 18th century Shawnee village that is now referred to as Old Town, but was historically referred to as Old Chillicothe and New Chillicothe, and includes a museum and interpretive center.

Great Council was developed in consultation with the three federally recognized Shawnee tribes (Absentee Shawnee, Shawnee Tribe, and The Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma). The idea for the state park largely came from Governor and First Lady DeWine, who grew up in the area of Old Town and wanted the park to be a place where Ohioans could learn more about the Shawnee.

In episode 12, we also heard from Glenna Wallace, chief of the Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma. She spoke at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Great Council State Park and, near the end of her speech, gave gifts to the people who made the park a reality.

"And then, for governor DeWine, it is sacred in our culture, the best way we can honor someone is with a Pendleton blanket. Governor, I have promised you a Pendleton blanket. I have told you you need to come to Oklahoma." Wallace said, "This is the box that it comes in. But the blanket is in Oklahoma [laughter]."

Chief Wallace continued.

"From going through this museum, I learned something. When they removed the Shawnees, the federal government said they would pay for that removal as long as it did not cost more than $20 per head. We will help pay your transportation costs as long as it is not more than $20 per head. So we expect to see you in Oklahoma."

Soon after we released that episode, First Lady Fran DeWine and Governor Mike DeWine visited Oklahoma, where they met with leaders from all three federally recognized Shawnee tribes, including Chief Wallace.

We contacted the First Lady and the governor to ask if they would talk with us about their experience in Oklahoma and why they decided to build Great Council State Park. They said yes.

So, today, for this bonus episode, you'll hear an edited version of that interview. Enjoy.

