The Ohio Country

Episode One: Still Here

By Chris Welter,
Neenah Ellis
Published July 9, 2024 at 6:00 AM EDT
chief glenna wallace looking forward talking at a mic in a close cropped headshot
Lela Troyer, a citizen of the Miami Tribe of Oklahoma.
Chief Glenna Wallace speaks at the opening of Great Council State Park.

Before Ohio became a state, the so-called Ohio Country was home to Shawnee, Miami, Seneca-Cayuga, Lenape (Delaware) and Wyandotte people, among others.

But after generations of broken treaties and deadly conflict with settlers and colonists, the tribes were forcibly removed by the U.S. government so their homelands could be sold and settled.

Those Tribal Nations still exist, and many are headquartered in northeastern Oklahoma. As they expand their economies and citizenship numbers and revive their languages and cultures, they are also reconnecting to their homelands in the Ohio River Valley.

In this episode, we meet Glenna Wallace, visionary chief of the Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma, who has developed a working relationship with the state of Ohio to provide opportunities for her fellow Shawnee people to reconnect with their Ohio homelands.

Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma citizens gather for the grand opening the People's Bank of Seneca, which is majority-owned by the tribe. Chief Glenna Wallace is pictured in the center.
Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma citizens gather for the grand opening the People's Bank of Seneca, which is majority-owned by the tribe. Chief Glenna Wallace is pictured in the center.
An inscription on Memorial Hall Theatre in Cincinnati built in 1908 and still standing today.
An inscription on Memorial Hall Theatre in Cincinnati built in 1908 and still standing today.
Chris Welter
The Indigo Sky Casino & Resort in Wyandotte, OK.
The Indigo Sky Casino & Resort in Wyandotte, OK.
Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma

Removal, survival

The topic of the removal and survival of Indigenous people is a much larger subject than this podcast, and we encourage you to delve into additional resources beyond this episode.

The story of the Wyandotte people's removal and survival is detailed in depth in this map and timeline tool, created by the Wyandotte Nation and University of Cincinnati students.

We also recommend taking time to listen to this episode of The Moth Radio Hour and hear directly from an Eastern Shawnee citizen sharing his perspective about Ottawa County, Oklahoma.

Additionally, the extractive history of lead and zinc mining in Oklahoma is detailed with a good overview by the Oklahoma History Center.

Chris Welter
Chris Welter is the Managing Editor at The Eichelberger Center for Community Voices at WYSO. <br/><br/>Chris got his start in radio in 2017 when he completed a six-month training at the Center for Community Voices. Most recently, he worked as a substitute host and the Environment Reporter at WYSO.
Neenah Ellis
Neenah Ellis has been a radio producer most of her life. She began her career at a small commercial station in northern Indiana and later worked as a producer for National Public Radio in Washington, DC. She came to WYSO in 2009 and served as General Manager until she became the Executive Director of The Eichelberger Center for Community Voices where she works with her colleagues to train and support local producers and has a chance to be a radio producer again. She is also the author of a New York Times best-seller called “If I Live to Be 100: Lessons from the Centenarians.”
