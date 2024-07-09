Episode One: Still Here

Before Ohio became a state, the so-called Ohio Country was home to Shawnee, Miami, Seneca-Cayuga, Lenape (Delaware) and Wyandotte people, among others.

But after generations of broken treaties and deadly conflict with settlers and colonists, the tribes were forcibly removed by the U.S. government so their homelands could be sold and settled.

Those Tribal Nations still exist, and many are headquartered in northeastern Oklahoma. As they expand their economies and citizenship numbers and revive their languages and cultures, they are also reconnecting to their homelands in the Ohio River Valley.

In this episode, we meet Glenna Wallace, visionary chief of the Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma, who has developed a working relationship with the state of Ohio to provide opportunities for her fellow Shawnee people to reconnect with their Ohio homelands.

1 of 3 — IMG-1554.jpg Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma citizens gather for the grand opening the People's Bank of Seneca, which is majority-owned by the tribe. Chief Glenna Wallace is pictured in the center. 2 of 3 — image_6487327 (1).JPG An inscription on Memorial Hall Theatre in Cincinnati built in 1908 and still standing today. Chris Welter 3 of 3 — Indigo-Sky-Casino-Wyandotte-OK-5-1-2500x1668-1.jpg The Indigo Sky Casino & Resort in Wyandotte, OK. Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma

Removal, survival

The topic of the removal and survival of Indigenous people is a much larger subject than this podcast, and we encourage you to delve into additional resources beyond this episode.

The story of the Wyandotte people's removal and survival is detailed in depth in this map and timeline tool, created by the Wyandotte Nation and University of Cincinnati students.

We also recommend taking time to listen to this episode of The Moth Radio Hour and hear directly from an Eastern Shawnee citizen sharing his perspective about Ottawa County, Oklahoma.

Additionally, the extractive history of lead and zinc mining in Oklahoma is detailed with a good overview by the Oklahoma History Center.

