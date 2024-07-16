© 2024 WYSO
The Ohio Country

Episode 2: Rewriting the narrative

By Chris Welter,
Neenah Ellis
Published July 16, 2024 at 6:00 AM EDT
a man look at a display inside Great Council State Park
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
A display at Great Council State Park in Xenia shows Shawnee history, told from an Indigenous perspective.

In this episode we're going to Xenia.

The Shawnee story has been told many times in southwest Ohio, from the outdoor Blue Jacket and Tecumseh dramas, to the book on the subject by famous local author Alan Eckert.

In this episode, we unpack why it is important to question things that you may have taken as fact if you grew up here in Ohio.

We also look at initiatives like Great Council State Park, which is making it lot easier to learn Ohio's history from an Indigenous perspective.

Dispelling the Blue Jacket myth

One of the persistent myths around Blue Jacket is the belief that he was a white man originally named Marmaduke Van Swearinge. Genetic testing at Wright State University in 2006 proved that Blue Jacket was Indigenous. However, Shawnee people always knew that BlueJacket wasn’t an adopted European settler because his descendants lived in their communities. The BlueJacket last name is still common among the federally recognized Shawnee tribes today.

Where was Tecumseh born?

There is a strong consensus among Shawnee scholars and tribal citizens that Tecumseh was born near the site of modern-day George Rodgers Clark Park in Clark County, Ohio.

Letter from Duncan McArthur to historian Benjamin Drake, 1840, Xenia Library, from the Draper Manuscripts collection.
Xenia Library
Letter from Duncan McArthur to historian Benjamin Drake, 1840, Xenia Library, from the Draper Manuscripts collection.

Duncan McArthur, a military officer and a Federalist and National Republican politician from Ohio, shares in his account of traveling with Tecumseh, Blue Jacket, and Roundhead (Wandat) from Greenville to Chillicothe in 1807, that when passing the remnants of the Shawnee Village, Pe'qa, along the Mad River, "the Tecumseh" noted that he had been born there, northwest of the Mad River.

Local legend had it that Tecumseh was born at Oldtown near the newly constructed Great Council State Park. Some Kentuckians also believe that Tecumseh was born somewhere in what is now their state. Other non-Native historians have posited that Tecumseh was born near modern-day Chillicothe, Ohio.

The Ohio Country
Chris Welter
Chris Welter is the Managing Editor at The Eichelberger Center for Community Voices at WYSO. Chris got his start in radio in 2017 when he completed a six-month training at the Center for Community Voices. Most recently, he worked as a substitute host and the Environment Reporter at WYSO.
Neenah Ellis
Neenah Ellis has been a radio producer most of her life. She began her career at a small commercial station in northern Indiana and later worked as a producer for National Public Radio in Washington, DC. She came to WYSO in 2009 and served as General Manager until she became the Executive Director of The Eichelberger Center for Community Voices where she works with her colleagues to train and support local producers and has a chance to be a radio producer again. She is also the author of a New York Times best-seller called “If I Live to Be 100: Lessons from the Centenarians.”
