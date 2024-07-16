Episode 2: Rewriting the narrative

In this episode we're going to Xenia.

The Shawnee story has been told many times in southwest Ohio, from the outdoor Blue Jacket and Tecumseh dramas, to the book on the subject by famous local author Alan Eckert.

In this episode, we unpack why it is important to question things that you may have taken as fact if you grew up here in Ohio.

We also look at initiatives like Great Council State Park, which is making it lot easier to learn Ohio's history from an Indigenous perspective.

Dispelling the Blue Jacket myth

One of the persistent myths around Blue Jacket is the belief that he was a white man originally named Marmaduke Van Swearinge. Genetic testing at Wright State University in 2006 proved that Blue Jacket was Indigenous. However, Shawnee people always knew that BlueJacket wasn’t an adopted European settler because his descendants lived in their communities. The BlueJacket last name is still common among the federally recognized Shawnee tribes today.

Where was Tecumseh born?

There is a strong consensus among Shawnee scholars and tribal citizens that Tecumseh was born near the site of modern-day George Rodgers Clark Park in Clark County, Ohio.

Xenia Library

Letter from Duncan McArthur to historian Benjamin Drake, 1840, Xenia Library, from the Draper Manuscripts collection.

Duncan McArthur, a military officer and a Federalist and National Republican politician from Ohio, shares in his account of traveling with Tecumseh, Blue Jacket, and Roundhead (Wandat) from Greenville to Chillicothe in 1807, that when passing the remnants of the Shawnee Village, Pe'qa, along the Mad River, "the Tecumseh" noted that he had been born there, northwest of the Mad River.

Local legend had it that Tecumseh was born at Oldtown near the newly constructed Great Council State Park. Some Kentuckians also believe that Tecumseh was born somewhere in what is now their state. Other non-Native historians have posited that Tecumseh was born near modern-day Chillicothe, Ohio.