WYSO Weekend: A local Oscar winner, a community health leader and personal journeys

In this edition of WYSO Weekend:

Coming out as trans to friends and family: 'Eventually, if they love you, they will understand' The new season of Translucent is here, amplifying trans voices while highlighting the humanity at the heart of the transgender community. Over the next two weeks, host and creator Lee Wade shares the story of a local family working through a deeply personal moment after their son came out as transgender.

This Ohio native won an Oscar for her production design. This weekend, she hopes to do it again: The Oscar awards will celebrate the best film and filmmakers of last year this Sunday — and Ohio native Hannah Beachler is among the nominees. The Wright State University graduate is being recognized for her work as the production designer of “Sinners” — a Southern Gothic that’s a period piece, a vampire thriller and a thoughtful exploration of cultural resilience, all rolled into one.

One Small Step: What does patriotism mean to you? Today on One Small Step, Lisa Koepke from Cincinnati and AJ Busé from Dayton met online and discussed patriotism — a big and often complicated idea. As part of their conversation, they talk about one of the most recognizable symbols of patriotism in the United States, the American flag, and how different people connect to it in different ways.

Ohio lawmakers mixed on Gov. DeWine’s final State of the State: Gov. Mike DeWine drew from his own legacy for his final State of the State address but made a few last requests of the legislature. Statehouse correspondents Sarah Donaldson and Jo Ingles have the details on lawmakers’ mixed reactions.

Q&A: New hospital board chair for Mercy Health-Springfield talks about new role: Nina Wiley is assistant vice president of student affairs at Clark State College. She has been named the board chair of Mercy Health-Springfield. We spoke with Wiley about the work she’s doing with the hospital board.

BirdNote: BirdNote tells vivid, sound-rich stories about birds and the challenges they face. Their mission is to "inspire listeners to care about the natural world — and take steps to protect it. As listeners tune in to the lives of birds, their connection with nature deepens. They become champions for conservation and stewards of places important to birds and people."