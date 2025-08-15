WYSO Weekend: Explorations in education and other stories

Our stories this weekend include:

DPS reviews RTA service with incoming freshmen: Dayton Public Schools welcomed students this past week for the 2025-2026 school year. During the summer, district staff helped many of these students learn how to navigate the RTA system. WYSO’s Kathryn Mobley visited Ponitz Technical Career Center and rode along with one group of freshmen as they sampled the city’s mass transit system.

Study shows AI's negative effects as Ohio State University requires students to use AI in classrooms: A first-of-its-kind study from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology shows some concerning findings on how AI affects brain activity as all Ohio State University students, starting with this fall’s freshman class, will be trained to use AI in their majors. The study found those who use ChatGPT to help write essays showed less brain activity than those who used only their brain. Ohio State University did not study how artificial intelligence usage affects learning before rolling out plans to make every student "AI fluent."

Trans Rights Rally in Dayton brings community together in solidarity: Today, we’re wrapping up this season of Translucent, a series by Antioch College student and WYSO intern Lee Wade. Throughout the season, Lee has given us insight into the many different people and issues that shape trans lives.

Studio Session: Dayton Porchfest returns to St. Anne's Hill this Saturday: On Saturday, Dayton Porchfest returned to the historic St. Anne's Hill neighborhood for their biggest year ever. There were over 50 bands, food trucks, and new this year, an AfterFest at Levitt Pavilion. Event organizer Peter Benkendorf stopped by the WYSO studios a week before the event with local bands REN1 and Colin Richards and Spare Change for a preview.

These Ohio med students want to improve rural health care with cell phones: Erin Gottsacker reports on how a group of Ohio medical students is working to improve health care in the state’s rural communities by teaching people how to navigate technology to access telehealth services.

BirdNote: BirdNote tells vivid, sound-rich stories about birds and the challenges they face. The organization's mission is to "inspire listeners to care about the natural world — and take steps to protect it. As listeners tune in to the lives of birds, their connection with nature deepens. They become champions for conservation and stewards of places important to birds and people."

