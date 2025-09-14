WYSO Weekend: History and nature take center stage

Rod Serling historical marker to be displayed on Antioch College campus: An Ohio Historical Marker will be placed on the campus of Antioch College in Yellow Springs to honor American author, screenwriter and Emmy award-winning television producer - Rod Serling. Serling was a graduate of the college and to find out more about it we spoke with Antioch Archivist Scott Sanders about the upcoming marker dedication in October.

H2Ohio helped farmers reduce nutrient runoff. What happens after funding cuts? Algal blooms have been mild to moderate in Lake Erie’s western basin. And Ohio’s farmers hope to keep it that way. But concerns are rising about cuts to the state’s program that helps mitigate those harmful blooms. In part one of this report, Zaria Johnson from Ohio Newsroom member station Ideastream Public Media reports. Then, in part 2, How cuts to H2Ohio could impact the future of wetlands restoration, we look at how budget cuts to the state’s premier water conservation program could also affect the restoration of wetlands. The Ohio Newsroom’s Erin Gottsacker takes it from here.

28 Southwest Ohio villages could fail future audits and face the threat of dissolution: A new law puts the future of many small villages in southwest Ohio in question. To find out what that threat is, we spoke to the statehouse reporter for the Dayton Daily News, Avery Kreemer, who penned a recent article detailing his research of the complex law.

A new Ohio nature preserve protects 3,000 acres of Appalachian foothills: The cold war-era Fernald uranium processing facility in northwest Hamilton County reopened as a nature preserve in 2007. Ohio received $13.7 million as partial compensation for the damage the site did to the Great Miami Aquifer. For the last decade, a portion of that money has gone toward acquiring conservation easements to help protect and improve water quality in the aquifer and the Paddys Run watershed. WVXU's Tana Weingartner reports for the Ohio Newsroom.

Bird Note: BirdNote tells vivid, sound-rich stories about birds and the challenges they face. Their mission is to "inspire listeners to care about the natural world — and take steps to protect it. As listeners tune in to the lives of birds, their connection with nature deepens. They become champions for conservation and stewards of places important to birds and people."

