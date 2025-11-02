WYSO Weekend: Traditions, transitions, and stormtroopers

Why 'Such a Night: The Last Waltz Live' is a Dayton Thanksgiving tradition: On Wednesday, November 26, 2025 at The Victoria Theater, more than 25 of Dayton’s most talented musicians gather to celebrate the music of The Band. Such a Night: The Last Waltz Live! has been a Dayton Thanksgiving tradition for over a decade and is one of the must see concerts of the season. Proceeds from the performance benefit WYSO, and station Music Director Juliet Fromholt offers up the details..

Antioch College Offers New Options To Former Job Corps Students: Almost a dozen young people whose career training program was eliminated are finding stability at Antioch College. They were part of Job Corp in Phoenix Arizona and were displaced this summer when the federal government abruptly shut down many locations nationwide. The Dayton location has stayed open. WYSO’s Kathryn Mobley spoke with one of the students about her transition.

Meet WYSO's Local Morning Edition Host And Stormtrooper, Mike Frazier: In this excerpt from WYSO Weekend we learn more about WYSO's Morning Edition host, Mike Frazier, who talks about performing with Weird Al Yankovic, and performing improv with a local nonprofit group.

Smart Trick-Or-Treaters Know Dum-Dums Are Ohio Made: Today from the Ohio Newsroom takes you around the state, connecting you with news and neighbors from all over Ohio. Each Friday of October, we’re exploring the spooky side of Ohio. This Freaky Friday, ghosts and goblins will take to the streets alongside princesses and popstars, all with one question in mind: trick or treat? It’s a query that leads to a lot of sugar: snickers bars, nerds clusters, twizzlers, and kit kats, butterfingers, tootsie rolls and Dum-Dums suckers. The Ohio Newsroom’s Erin Gottsacker reports on the lollipop born in the Buckeye State.

Bird Note: BirdNote tells vivid, sound-rich stories about birds and the challenges they face. Their mission is to "inspire listeners to care about the natural world — and take steps to protect it. As listeners tune in to the lives of birds, their connection with nature deepens. They become champions for conservation and stewards of places important to birds and people."

