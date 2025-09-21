WYSO Weekend: Taking a bite out of nature

Taking a bite out of nature: Cox Arboretum in Dayton has been home to the Maimon Memorial Garden since 2008. It was paused during the pandemic, but this year has returned to nearly full scale. Now, almost an acre of the FiveRivers MetroPark on Springboro Pike is filled with an assortment of edible plants, fruits and veggies that also add beauty to the landscape. WYSO’s Shay Frank toured the site to learn more about its bountiful harvest and impact on local sustainability…

Elijah Batson: Northern Kentucky artist Elijah Batson has performed with numerous regional and touring bands and has visited the WYSO studios many times over the years with those bands. This summer, Batson released their debut solo album Wildebeest and returned to WYSO for a live studio session on Kaleidoscope and conversation with host Juliet Fromholt.

Safety inside the orange barrels: Road construction safety has traditionally focused on drivers as they travel by the work zone. But a new effort by researchers at the University of Dayton is working to improve safety inside the orange barrels. WYSO’s Mike Frazier spoke with Hui “Jack” Wang, Professor at the Civil and Environmental Engineering Department at the University of Dayton. His team is working on a system of advanced sensors to detect hazards before they hurt workers on a job site.

Meet WYSO’s Major Gift Officer, Sara Woodhull: Sara Woodhull is a native Daytonian whose career has spanned over 40 years in the Miami Valley region. For WYSO Weekend, she spoke about her passion for major gift fundraising, and her family life with show host Jerry Kenney.

Bird Note: BirdNote tells vivid, sound-rich stories about birds and the challenges they face. Their mission is to "inspire listeners to care about the natural world — and take steps to protect it. As listeners tune in to the lives of birds, their connection with nature deepens. They become champions for conservation and stewards of places important to birds and people."