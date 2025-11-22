WYSO Weekend:

Author dug through Dayton archives to share decades of local recipes in new cookbook: Megan Smith has been curating a Dayton community cookbook called From Dayton, With Love: A Collection of Treasured Sweets, Past & Present. It’s a 100-page collection of 35 recipes and family stories from across the Miami Valley — Smith calls it a “ true love letter to Dayton told through generations of home bakers.” We spoke to her about it ahead of the book’s launch party.

Why Ohio scientists - and some dairy producers - are against legalizing raw milk: Milk is big business in Ohio. 11th in the nation for dairy cows. Dairy production generated over $1.3 billion dollars last year in the state. And all those gallons of milk sold here must be pasteurized. The sale of raw milk has been banned in Ohio since 1997, with some exceptions.But now some lawmakers have proposed loosening those restrictions. WYSO’s Shay Frank spoke to experts and consumers across the state to find out why pasteurization is a key public health tool and why some want to put these longstanding rules out to pasture…

Ohio Marine veteran channels military experience into folk rock: Marine Corps veteran Zack Sliver channels his military experiences into folk rock, transforming personal trauma into art, he said, that helps other veterans feel less alone. Sliver, a Dayton, Ohio, native, serves as an artist ambassador for Operation Encore, a nonprofit that connects veteran and active-duty musicians with the music industry. His project, called Yuppie, offers a counter-narrative to common stereotypes about veterans.

Ambassador Richard Holbrooke honored at Dayton Peace Accord 30-year anniversary celebrations: Thirty years ago, the City of Dayton and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base were in the international spotlight. The Bosnian War was raging and thousands of Serbs, Croats and Bosnians had died. U.S. Ambassador Richard C. Holbrooke was a prominent figure in the campaign to end the fighting–and he pushed for Dayton to be at the center of the peace talks. Recently, community leaders honored his efforts. WYSO’s Kathryn Mobley reports.

Bird Note: BirdNote tells vivid, sound-rich stories about birds and the challenges they face. Their mission is to "inspire listeners to care about the natural world — and take steps to protect it. As listeners tune in to the lives of birds, their connection with nature deepens. They become champions for conservation and stewards of places important to birds and people."