WYSO Weekend: "As god as my witness...I thought turkeys could fly"

RTA's historic Christmas trolley evokes fond memories for Daytonians this holiday season: During the month of December a historic piece of Dayton’s transportation past can once again be seen among the downtown traffic. It’s The RTA Christmas Trolley and last year - as it made its return to the streets, WYSO’s Jerry Kenney hopped on the holiday bus to talk with some of the people responsible for getting the trolley back on the road.

Here's some simple tips to make Thanksgiving dinner more sustainable: The Thanksgiving and Christmas Holidays are a time for food, family, and friends. It also generates a lot of trash that can have a negative impact on our environment. Jaime Shepherd is the Community Outreach and Education Administrator at the Montgomery County Environmental Learning Center. She gives us tips on minimizing the environmental impact of holiday meals with the three R’s - Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle.

Ohio gobbles up 8th place in turkey production for the nation: A recent study from Trace One found that Ohio is #8 in the nation for turkey production – bringing in over $153 Million dollars in production value to the state. It also found that those turkeys have increased in size as demand for the product steadily rose since the 1960s.

A Cincinnati sitcom made a joke out of flying turkeys. But bird experts may have the last laugh: The sitcom “WKRP in Cincinnati” – about a fictional Ohio radio station – went off the air 40 years ago, but it lives on in pop cultural memory because of an iconic Thanksgiving episode. From the very real Cincinnati radio station WVXU, Bill Rinehart reports on the truth behind the make-believe radio station's stunt.

Nativities from Around the World and Juggling for the Virgin Mary at the University of Dayton: One sure sign of the holiday season is nativity sets—those sculpted scenes of Mary, Joseph, and the baby Jesus in a manger. They pop up in front of churches and houses, under Christmas trees, just about everywhere. And the University of Dayton’s Marian Library has one of the largest collections of nativity sets in the country. Last year, they featured a newly composed musical piece—about a juggler. Jason Reynolds reports in this encore presentation. This year, UD's Nativities exhibit is exploring how artists around the world imagine Jesus' birthplace. "Seeking Shelter: Beyond the Stable" is open now through January 16th in the Roesch Library and features Nativity sets from the Marian Library’s international collection of more than 3,600 Nativity sets.

Bird Note: BirdNote tells vivid, sound-rich stories about birds and the challenges they face. Their mission is to "inspire listeners to care about the natural world — and take steps to protect it. As listeners tune in to the lives of birds, their connection with nature deepens. They become champions for conservation and stewards of places important to birds and people."

