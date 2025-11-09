WYSO Weekend: Veterans of war, and shipwrecks of lore

The Green Box: At The Heart of War: This Veterans Day weekend, nationwide, PBS stations will air the documentary, based on a memoir by Jim Kurtz titled The Green Box. It tells the story of Kurtz’s decades-long search to discover more about his father, 2nd Lt. Bob Kurtz, who was also held prisoner at Stalag Luft III during WWII. Longtime Cincinnati resident and former POW Bob Doolan, is also featured in the documentary. It was his last filmed interview before he passed away at 105. Doolan’s daughter, Patricia Schoborg lives in Cincinnati and we spoke with her about her father and his experience during the war and and after.

Veterans' Voices marks 10th year as new season begins on WYSO: Veterans’ Voices on WYSO features stories from military veterans who live in the Miami Valley. The series began in 2014 as a collaboration with the Wright State Veteran and Military Center as part of a nationwide public media initiative called Veterans Coming Home.

Will Davis with The Eichelberger Center for Community Voices tells WYSO listeners about the focus of the new season of Veterans' Voices.

BLUE SKIES & TAIL WINDS: On a recent cross-country trip, what began as a simple family visit turned into an unexpected journey down memory lane for Dan Patterson—taking him back to a time when history, art, and a long-held dream all came together.

The legendary ‘Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald’ lives on in Ohio: Today from the Ohio Newsroom takes you around the state, connecting you with news and neighbors from all over Ohio. This week, Toledo residents continue to honor the lives of the men lost in the shipwreck made famous by Gordon Lightfoot’s haunting ballad.

Bird Note: BirdNote tells vivid, sound-rich stories about birds and the challenges they face. Their mission is to "inspire listeners to care about the natural world — and take steps to protect it. As listeners tune in to the lives of birds, their connection with nature deepens. They become champions for conservation and stewards of places important to birds and people."

