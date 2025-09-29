WYSO Weekend: Second chances for land and life

In Middletown’s steel corridor, residents will have to wait longer for stronger clean air rules: The U.S. steel industry had faced more stringent air pollution regulations. They were supposed to start in July. Instead, the U.S. EPA paused these requirements for two years – right before they would’ve taken effect. WYSO’s environment reporter Adriana Martinez-Smiley went to Butler County to learn how this change affects people living near two industrial sites.

'Fix-it Clinic' offers new life for broken appliances and other items: The Washington-Centerville Public Library’s quarterly Fix-it Clinic helps patrons repair their broken, non-functioning items including appliances, computers and toys. This past week, they held their clinic as part of Kettering Parks and Recreation annual EcoFEST at Fraze Pavilion. WYSO’s Jerry Kenney was there.

Pianist and singer-songwriter Vienna Teng to visit Springfield: On October 9, 2025, the singer will perform at Clark State Performing Arts Center as part of their Club Kuss series. Ahead of the show WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt spoke with Teng about her music and her work on climate solutions.

A 'book end' to bird flu: what did Ohio learn from the epidemic? TFTN takes you around the state, connecting you to news and neighbors from all over Ohio. After months of volatility, egg prices are holding steady. The average cost of a dozen was less than two fifty in August. That’s far lower than the average of more than eight dollars that was recorded in March. That’s according to the USDA. The stability comes as a bird flu outbreak winds down in Ohio. Shay frank, food insecurity and agriculture reporter with Ohio newsroom member station WYSO, has been following the issues.

Bird Note: BirdNote tells vivid, sound-rich stories about birds and the challenges they face. Their mission is to "inspire listeners to care about the natural world — and take steps to protect it. As listeners tune in to the lives of birds, their connection with nature deepens. They become champions for conservation and stewards of places important to birds and people."

