WYSO Weekend: Origin stories

Meet long-time WYSO music and news host Jerry Kenney: WYSO's Mike Frazier interviews Jerry Kenney as part of a series of conversations with WYSO staff members. Their conversation begins with a recounting of how Jerry was introduced to the station by a friend.

Ohio veterans turn experience into expression in statewide art showcase: We’re back with a new season of Veterans’ Voices. This time, we’re exploring the connection between military service and the arts, starting in Columbus at the Riffe Center for Government and the Arts, home to a new exhibit featuring the work of veteran artists.

Harvard Professor presents on art and Democracy in Springfield Sunday: Harvard history professor Sarah Lewis spoke at the John Legend Theater in Springfield this weekend. Lewis is an author and the founder of the Vision and Justice civic initiative, where she generates original research and programs that reveal what she calls the foundational role of visual culture in America’s representational democracy. WYSO’s Lee Wade spoke with Lewis about why she thinks her work is relevant to the Springfield community.

Such A Night: The Last Waltz Live!: Our program wraps with a little conversation and music with WYSO Music Director Juliet Fromholt, who introduces us to her special guest on Kaleidoscope this past week.

