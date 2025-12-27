This week in our program:

Meet WYSO General Manager Luke Dennis who talks about family, the arts, and WYSO's future: Luke Dennis has served as the executive director of Muse Machine, taught acting to undergraduates, led opera education courses for adults, and served as a curator for Harvard University. Luke learned how to make radio documentaries as a member of the first WYSO Community Voices class, was hired at WYSO in 2012 and says he plans to never leave. In this WYSO Weekend interview, he talks about his family, love for the arts, and the future of the station.

Ohio Navy veteran finds healing through her leather craftsmanship: This week on Veterans’ Voices, Ohio Navy veteran Candise Baker says she found healing from military sexual trauma through her art. "My hands are busy, then my mind is free."

Retiring director of United Senior Services shares why she advocates for a positive 'third 30': Maureen Fagans, has served as the Executive Director of United Senior Services (USS) of Clark County for 13 years. In that time the organization has expanded while serving thousands of older adults through wellness, connection, and education programs. We recently spoke to her about her time at USS as she prepares to retire from the organization in January. (:19)

Passing the Kwanzaa torch from one Ohio generation to another: This week on Today from the Ohio Newsroom, Diane Gordon has led Toledo’s Kwanzaa tradition for more than 50 years. She still remembers feeling starstruck at her first celebration in northwest Ohio in 1967 in her aunt’s home. She recently passed the torch onto her grandson, Rodney, who will lead the community this year in celebrating the seven principles of Kwanzaa: unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose and faith.

Bird Note: BirdNote tells vivid, sound-rich stories about birds and the challenges they face. Their mission is to "inspire listeners to care about the natural world — and take steps to protect it. As listeners tune in to the lives of birds, their connection with nature deepens. They become champions for conservation and stewards of places important to birds and people."