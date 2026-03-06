WYSO Weekend: Celebrations, conversations, and uplifting public radio

In this edition of WYSO Weekend:

Annual interfaith iftar in Miamisburg nears 2 decades of 'bridge building between communities': Dayton Mercy Society in Miamisburg hosted its 18th annual Interfaith Iftar on Wednesday, February 25, 2026 – inviting members of different faith traditions to break fast and learn more about Ramadan. State Representative Munira Abdullahi spoke at the event, answering questions about her faith and work at the statehouse. WYSO’s Shay Frank has more on how this tradition reaches beyond sharing a seat at the table for a meal.

Two strangers talk about what being Ohioan means to them: 'The people here are scrappy': Together with StoryCorps, WYSO invited community members to take part in One Small Step, a program that brings together people from the region to have meaningful conversations with someone they have never met. In this episode, Hailey Clark of Dayton and Sheila Miller of Yellow Springs discuss how their Ohio roots make it easier to connect with people across party lines. Hailey begins the conversation.

Studio Sessions With Juliet Fromholt: Live music has been a part of WYSO since the early days. From our performance studio space, we've shared music across genre lines from all around the world, and especially from right here in our Miami Valley. From today's hottest new acts to your old favorites, from our own backyard to abroad, come listen with us.

BirdNote: BirdNote tells vivid, sound-rich stories about birds and the challenges they face. Their mission is to "inspire listeners to care about the natural world — and take steps to protect it. As listeners tune in to the lives of birds, their connection with nature deepens. They become champions for conservation and stewards of places important to birds and people."