WYSO Weekend: Small steps, curling cues, and a metalsmith's mission

One Small Step: 'I think what being patriotic is, is taking care of your neighbor.': Together with StoryCorps, WYSO invited the community to participate in One Small Step, and connect with someone in the region they had never met before to talk about life in America in the present moment. Beginning today and airing Wednesdays for the next several weeks, we’ll meet the participants and hear excerpts from their conversations. First up is Amy Hart of Fairborn and Emily Anderson of Troy.

Curling is one of the fastest growing sports in the U.S. and one local organization is doing their part to ‘spread the love’: The 25th Winter Olympics are just weeks away. The games will take place at several venues around Northeast Italy. That includes Curling — where players slide stones on a sheet of ice toward “the house” or target area. It’s one of the fastest growing sports in the U.S. and one local organization is doing their part to ‘spread the love.’ WYSO’s Jerry Kenney reports.

Hara Arena Development: The state of Ohio owns the former Hara Arena site. Last November, it bought the land from a private owner for more than $3.3 million. The plan is to build a new public mental health center on this site. However the city of Trotwood and some residents want something different there. WYSO’s Kathryn Mobley has more.

UD Food and Culture Festival organizer: Food and humanities 'necessary for a thriving democracy': The food and culture festival runs Feb. 2-7 at University of Dayton. Local and national speakers will dig into topics related to food, culture and the humanities.

Bulletin Board Diaries: Meet the jewelry maker 'putting positive energy back into the world': WYSO’s Bulletin Board Diaries highlights small, local businesses and their owners. Today, we meet a jewelry maker whose business card we found on the bulletin board at Wheat Penny Dayton.

Kettering's infrastructure is aging. But city leaders have a vision for the future: Kettering officials have completed a draft of their comprehensive plan, which they say will shape the city’s future growth, development, and quality of life for years to come. Now they want input from Kettering residents. We spoke with Kettering’s City Planner, Tom Robillard, about what the plan covers.