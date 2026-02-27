WYSO Weekend: Becoming U.S. citizens, music memories, and an eager ensemble

Thanks for sharing your weekend with WYSO. In this edition you'll find:

Finding a longterm musical home at WCSU: This Black History Month we’re sharing stories about community, memory, and why radio preservation matters. It’s Legacy Listening: HBCU Radio Memories, our series featuring excerpts from oral histories collected by the HBCU Radio Preservation Project. Here’s Stephon Lane, broadcast technician at WCSU, with his radio memories.

Two former Girl Scouts from the suburbs who had very different experiences with race: In One Small Step this week, Martha Antolik of Vandalia and Venita Kelley of Dayton met at the Dayton Metro Library’s New Lebanon Branch to discuss their values around equality and inclusion. Both were Girl Scouts who grew up in the suburbs, but their experiences with race were very different. As a Girl Scout, Venita was called a racial slur by an adult. Martha opened the conversation by reading from Venita’s biography.

'It's been a great honor.' New Americans take oath in Dayton at a volatile time for immigrants: It’s been a volatile year of immigration policy in the U.S. as foreign nationals face heightened scrutiny to stay here. But citizen naturalization ceremonies are still happening. As WYSO’s Adriana Martinez-Smiley reports, the U.S. District Court in Dayton held one of those ceremonies at a high school in Kettering earlier this month.

'Queernecks' hosts Beck and Dash on their mission to amplify queer Appalachian voices: Our original series Translucent is back for another season, shining a light on trans voices and the humanity of the transgender community. In this episode, Lee Wade, creator and host, talks with fellow podcasters who are making waves in the queer podcasting world.

Studio Session - The 25th annual Weekend of Jazz begins Friday at Beavercreek High school: The 25th annual Weekend of Jazz at Beavercreek High School kicked off on Friday. The three day jazz festival featured bands from surrounding schools with a Saturday night headliner featuring Lucky Chops. The Ensemble performed live on Midday Music on Wednesday and spoke with host Evan Miller about the event. In this excerpt we’ll hear from Band Director Matthew Frost and a few of the students… and we’ll heart some music starting with this warmup - it’s the theme from Sesame Street.

BirdNote: BirdNote tells vivid, sound-rich stories about birds and the challenges they face. Their mission is to "inspire listeners to care about the natural world — and take steps to protect it. As listeners tune in to the lives of birds, their connection with nature deepens. They become champions for conservation and stewards of places important to birds and people."