WYSO Weekend: An AI deep dive, family political divides, and a hero's welcome

In this edition of WYSO Weekend:

HBCU radio as the starting point in a media career: This Black History Month, we’re sharing stories about community, memory, and why radio preservation matters. It’s Legacy Listening: HBCU Radio Memories, our series featuring excerpts from oral histories collected by the HBCU Radio Preservation Project. Here’s Malik (mah-LEEK) Perkins, a graduate of Central State University in Wilberforce, Ohio, with his radio memories.

Talking politics with family: We won't make it if we don't 'put our hearts and heads together': Together with StoryCorps, WYSO invited the community to participate in One Small Step and connect with someone in the region they had never met before to talk about life in America today. Here are Jenn Miller of Englewood and Diane Flick of Centerville. They reflect on how political polarization, often fueled by those in power, can strain family relationships, and how trying to build connections across political lines can help repair that divide. Jenn speaks first.

How an Ohio fire department used AI to improve emergency care: Last year, the Malta and McConnelsville Fire Department in southeast Ohio tested an artificial intelligence (AI) tool to improve emergency care, with promising results.

AI in high schools, in identity theft and in porn among bills from Ohio lawmakers: As the use of AI continues to grow, and social media becomes more of a daily influence in the lives of Ohioans, state lawmakers are taking notice. There are dozens of bills in the legislature right now that are designed to deal with AI, but several are stalled like a download on bad Wi-Fi. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles has the story.

Heroes and Hardships: Local groups band together to recognize democratic values: The League of Women Voters of Greater Dayton, the NAACP Dayton Branch, and the Dayton Bar Association have come together to voice their commitment to democratic values and to celebrate those who stand up for the rule of law. That voice and those who stood up were celebrated during the Heroes and Hardships presentation at Sinclair College on Feb. 10. Before the event, local attorney Gary Leppla, who is also a member of the League of Women Voters, the NAACP, and past president of the Dayton Bar Association, told WYSO’s Mike Frazier about the honorees.

BirdNote: BirdNote tells vivid, sound-rich stories about birds and the challenges they face. Their mission is to "inspire listeners to care about the natural world — and take steps to protect it. As listeners tune in to the lives of birds, their connection with nature deepens. They become champions for conservation and stewards of places important to birds and people."

