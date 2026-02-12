HBCU radio as the starting point in a media career

This Black History Month we’re sharing stories about community, memory, and why radio preservation matters in Legacy Listening: HBCU Radio Memories, our series featuring excerpts from oral histories collected by the HBCU Radio Preservation Project.

This week week Malik Perkins, a graduate of Central State University in Wilberforce, Ohio, who shared his radio memories with the HBCU Radio Preservation Project’s 2025 Fellow Olivia Green in May of 2025.

Interview Highlights:

The impact of Professor Clay

"It was a jazz radio station and, there was this thing where students were like, we want hip-hop and R&B. Professor Clay, who was over it at my time, he was explaining to them like, no, you already have hip-hop stations. This is a public radio station. You have to have a niche that allows you to generate, income and allows you to have your own market that you can dominate. I remember him explaining that to me, and I remember saying to myself, if you learn how a radio station works, it really doesn't matter what it is. You just need to get in and learn how this stuff works.

Professor Clay had a very much karate kid wax on, wax off style. So you're doing things and don't really realize how it correlates to later."

courtesy of Malik Perkins / contributed Malik Perkins has had a long career in radio and TV. Today he’s a communications specialist at the Ohio State University

WCSU as a starting point for a media career

"I think [WCSU] was a starting point of that if I see something I want to do, and I carry this mentality now, that I'm, first of all, I'm willing to say to myself, I might not be good at this right now. I don't know anything about this, but if I see something I want to do, I will put the time in.

I will go through the 'this was a bad show', this was a whatever, this was a disaster day and work at it until I eventually get where I want to be. As cliche as it sounds, but, you know, from the radio station to becoming a TV reporter to even working at Ohio State, like I've, I just believe that if I set a goal for myself, I'm willing to work at it until I get there."

Being part of the legacy of HBCU radio

"I think HBCU radio will always be special no matter what form it takes so being a part of that legacy in an era where some may feel that HBCUs future is a little bit shaky, seeing that we're doing all this work to preserve history, I think that's really cool just making sure that we have that legacy to pass on to future generations."

