Olivia K. Green is a multimedia journalist from California with roots in North Carolina and Jamaica.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in digital journalism from Howard University, and master’s in audio reportage from New York University.

Inspired by the practice of oral storytelling, Olivia uses journalism to tell stories at the intersection of identity and power. She has published stories in The Baltimore Sun, and produced pieces for 99 Percent Invisible, The Council on Foreign Relations’ Why it Matters podcast, and WNYC’s The Brian Lehrer Show.

With a growing interest in narrative journalism, oral history, and memory work, Olivia is excited to contribute to expansion of Black history preservation through HBCU radio.

