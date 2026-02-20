WYSO Weekend: Legacy Listening, a love of music and food for thought

In this edition of WYSO Weekend:

WYSO preservationist details work to protect Black audio history, save radio archives and more: Sharing some studio space with us this week is Jocelyn Robinson, who is the Director of Radio Preservation and Archives at WYSO and the HBCU Radio Preservation Project Director. In this interview, she talks about the center and the wide swath of preservation efforts underway.

Bringing a love of music onto the HBCU radio airwaves at WCSU: This Black History Month we’re sharing stories about community, memory and why radio preservation matters. It’s Legacy Listening: HBCU Radio Memories, our series featuring excerpts from oral histories collected by the HBCU Radio Preservation Project. Here’s Dr. Morakinyo Kuti, president of Central State University in Wilberforce with his radio memories.

Dayton photographers' exhibit examines food apartheid, redlining and resistance: Two local photographers are on their second leg of a traveling exhibition in Ohio, commenting on food insecurity and justice in areas still impacted by food apartheid. The exhibition, titled “The Price of Eggs,” will be on display at Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland through Aug. 2. WYSO’s Shay Frank sat down with the artists Jalisa Robinson and Glenna Jennings to learn more about the message behind the immersive exhibition.

One Small Step: Why are we hyper-focused on small differences, not celebrating big similarities? Together with StoryCorps, WYSO invited community members to participate in One Small Step, bringing together people from the region for conversations with someone they had never met before. Candace Potter of Kettering and Tony Barnes of Dayton met at the Huber Heights Branch of the Dayton Metro Library to talk about online polarization and how face-to-face conversation can be a relief. They agreed that choosing empathy helps make the world feel less chaotic.

BirdNote: BirdNote tells vivid, sound-rich stories about birds and the challenges they face. Their mission is to "inspire listeners to care about the natural world — and take steps to protect it. As listeners tune in to the lives of birds, their connection with nature deepens. They become champions for conservation and stewards of places important to birds and people."

