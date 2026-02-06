WYSO Weekend: Preserving the past, a community in limbo, and healing through music

Celebrating Black history with radio preservation oral histories from WCSU: This Black History Month we’re sharing stories about community, memory, and why radio preservation matters. It’s Legacy Listening: HBCU Radio Memories, our series featuring excerpts from oral histories collected by the HBCU Radio Preservation Project. Here’s Charles Fox, general manager of Jazzy 88.9 WCSU at Central State University in Wilberforce, Ohio.

One Small Step - Big cities, small towns and helping neighbors: Together with StoryCorps, WYSO invited the community to participate in One Small Step, and connect with someone in the region they had never met before to compare experiences. Here’s Jennifer Davis of Cincinnati and Beth Taylor of Troy, who share their takes on the differences between small towns and big cities.

With TPS for Haitians in limbo, legal options to stay in the U.S. remain on the table: On Monday evening, a federal judge ruled that termination of temporary protected status for 330,000 Haitians in the US would be paused while a lawsuit continues. But the threat to their legal status isn’t over. WYSO’s Adriana Martinez-Smiley spoke with Dayton immigration lawyer Karen Bradley. We've got more on what the ruling means and what legal options exist for Haitians.

Record-breaking weather is now breaking water mains and the roads above them: This winter is bringing extreme cold, record-breaking snow, and now breaking water mains. That includes one just last night on Burkhardt Avenue. These ruptures can cause holes in the street and loss of water pressure for those nearby. We asked Ben Bennett, Operations Manager for Field Services at Montgomery County Environmental Services about what causes these ruptures and how they are fixed.

Healing through music: Nashville artist Kyshona is returning to Southwest Ohio next week for a performance at Clark State Performing Arts Center on Feb.13. She's previously performed at Levitt Pavilion Dayton as part of their summer concert series. WYSO Music Director Juliet Fromholt spoke to Kyshona about her upcoming performance and how she combines music with healing practices.

BirdNote: BirdNote tells vivid, sound-rich stories about birds and the challenges they face. Their mission is to "inspire listeners to care about the natural world — and take steps to protect it. As listeners tune in to the lives of birds, their connection with nature deepens. They become champions for conservation and stewards of places important to birds and people."

